SPONSORED: Enjoy an iconic album in new Paul Simon show

A brand new concert celebrating the “Graceland” album is coming to Aberdeen at the end of October.

In 1984 Paul Simon became fascinated by a bootleg cassette of South African township music.

He travelled to Johannesburg and spent two weeks recording with South African musicians and this session formed the basis of his most commercially successful solo album, “Graceland”.

“Graceland Live”, a brand new concert from the producers of the International and West End hit show “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”, is coming to the Aberdeen Music Hall on Thursday, October 31, as part of its first tour.

Backed by a full live band, the show stars acclaimed Youtuber Josh Turner Guitar as Paul Simon, who’ll be joined live on stage by the empowering and evocative voices of the UK’s unique and talented South African Cultural Gospel Choir.

The evening will be a celebration of “Graceland”.

Theatre Weekly said: “I’ve always enjoyed listening to Paul Simon, but after tonight, I absolutely love listening to Josh Turner.”

Broadway World said that the show was “sending the audience out into a damp October evening with a joyful spring in their step and Simon’s masterpieces, beautifully rendered by those on stage, ringing in their ears.”

With iconic tracks such as “You Can Call Me Al” this concert is not one to miss!

Book your tickets now at the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.