Preview: Flutter’s interactive show perfect for families with young children

There is a penguin on the loose in Aberdeen.

Set in a winter wonderland, Flutter is an interactive show for children aged between two and six and their families.

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) production company Freshly Squeezed Productions and Edinburgh-based visual theatre company Tortoise in a Nutshell co-produced this magical family show.

Lesley Anne Rose, head of artistic development at APA said: “We have a good relationship with them. It was just a process of on-going discussion. It is very much a complex process.”

Flutter is a multi-sensory show with elements of puppetry and music.

Lesley Anne added: “Flutter is an interactive and enchanting theatre experience for children.

”The audience will be transported into a magical world filled with snowdrifts, winding paths and twinkling stars.”

Children will be asked to take their shoes off when they enter the auditorium and they will be encouraged to touch the grass on the floor and play on a frozen lake.

Most of the time when children go to the theatre, they are not allowed to touch anything and that is why Lesley Anne thinks children in the audience will feel like they are part of the show.

She said: “I would say that from all the shows I have been involved in, this is definitely the most tactile and interactive.

“We are addressing young children directly and we are making them feel involved.”

The joyful show is about rhythms of winter as well as friendship and loyalty of two sisters who lose their penguin and go on a journey to find him.

Lesley Anne added: “There is a sense of magic and wonderment. The thing we worked on really hard, and I think it works well, is the transition to the magical world of the show. It is very exciting.”

The show runs till Sunday, December 24.

Lesley Anne said: “The feedback has been lovely, especially from young children. They really enjoyed the show.

“I think we created a really magical journey for early years children.

“We are delighted with the response.”

Your family can see the show daily at The Lemon Tree. Performance times vary.

On Tuesday there will be a relaxed performance specifically designed for children with sensory processing difficulties and autistic children.