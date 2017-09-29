Preview: Chances to take off on Dolls tour

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Top comedy team The Dolls are to break stereotypes and teach us a thing or two about friendship.

After two sell-out Scottish tours, Louise McCarthy and Gayle Telfer Stevens, an Olivier Award winner, are back for the final tour of The Dolls Abroad.

Described as the biggest comedy hit in Scotland since Mrs Brown’s Boys, it focuses on lifelong friendship.

Louise said: “The whole show is based around friendship and really shows that if you have friends, whether they are your oldest friend, newest or your relative you will get through anything.

“It shows the power of a good friendship and how it can have a profound effect on your life.

“We love that The Dolls break the barrier when it comes to the stereotypes regarding women and the type of humour deemed appropriate for them to enjoy.”

Having cleaned toilets for too long, the Dolls desperately need a holiday.

Their wish comes true when Agnes wins an all-expenses paid trip to Greece.

She is going to take her close friend Sadie and the Aberdeen audience with her on a journey of extreme heat, weird food and unlikely romance next Friday and Saturday.

The journey departs from The Tivoli Theatre.

Check your plane tickets carefully because take off times vary.