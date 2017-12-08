Preview: Attic Theatre to bring Cinderella to life at Aberdeen’s Tivoli theatre

Audiences shall go to the ball as fairytale Cinderella is brought to life in the city tomorrow.

The Attic Theatre team will bring the magical rags to riches tale to the Tivoli.

And director Emma Gibb, music director Craig McDermott and producer Lewis Cardock can’t wait to delight audience both young and old.

Emma, who has also been on stage in previous Attic pantos, said: “I really enjoy directing. It was great fun to be part of the cast and then to be asked to take over as a director was quite an honour.

“The Tivoli pantomime has grown and grown over the years and people really enjoy the shows.”

According to Emma, the main thing which is going to make this Cinderella stand out is the music.

She said: “Generally, there are songs that people know and we change the words, which we absolutely have done, but we are also trying to introduce an element of classical music this year.

“So music in this production is definitely a highlight for me because I have never seen anything like this in a pantomime before.

“We also have a fabulous transformation scene, you know, when Cinderella is getting ready for the ball.”

Even though they follow the traditional story, this adaptation is quite modern.

The director hinted: “They may not be horses that take Cinderella to the ball.”

The theatre group also added a few Aberdeen references to make this production resonate with local audiences.

She said: “We have written Doric into the show. Our fairy godmother is quite Doric and our two sisters are very Doric too.”

Emma thinks children in the audience, who are going to be a big part of the pantomime, will really enjoy the comedy.

She stated: “Our comedic character is Cinderella’s best friend, who absolutely adores Cinderella, and the connection with the children already (within the company) is fab.”

The cast is made up of nine principals, six chorus members and 55 children aged eight to 15.

Emma added: “It is a very big cast. The children provide the company in the show, they are part of the singing and dancing numbers.

“There are two teams of children from Aberdeen Academy of Dance. And their principal teacher Sarah MacNay is our choreographer.”

The main reason Emma likes working on the Attic Theatre panto is the commitment of the people who chose to bring Cinderella to life.

She said: “People who want to work on panto understand that it is a huge commitment. There is a family approach that we put into the traditional panto.”

Emma invited everyone to see the magical pantomime.

She said: “I hope the audience will have the same love for the story. And I hope the people will find the show funny and magical. I hope they will laugh. I hope they will come as a family and they will enjoy spending time with their family watching a fun show that really is for everyone.”

Cinderella runs until Saturday, December 23.