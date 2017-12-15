Preview: Lyric’s elfy start for next Christmas

One of the best ways to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear…

And The Lyric Musical Society, which celebrated its 65th anniversary this year, intends to do just that next November by staging Elf The Musical.

To spread Christmas cheer early, tickets for the joyful show are already on sale.

When the option to do Elf the Musical came up, The Lyric immediately knew it would be a perfect show for them to do during the festive period.

Kirsten Knight, current chair of The Lyric, said: “We contacted Music Theatre International (the rights holder) and we were offered the rights along with a limited number of other companies in the UK.

“We think it is going to be a really popular show and it is appropriate for the time of year.

“We went to see a production a company in Glasgow did and they had to put on nine shows in five days.

“They had to keep adding extra times because the show was so popular.”

Since The Lyric really liked the costumes the Glasgow-based company used, they decided to work with That Looks Good, the company that designed outfits for this year’s Glasgow show.

Fans of the iconic Christmas film can look forward to hearing all the popular catchphrases in the theatre adaptation as well.

The film tells the story of orphan Buddy, portrayed in the movie by Will Ferrell, who travels to New York to find his dad.

The problem is that Buddy was raised by Santa’s elves because he was accidentally transported to the North Pole when he was very young.

Kirsten added: “The story is really funny and the musical follows almost the exact same story line as the film.

“The central character is hilarious. He is just a big kid and I think everyone can see themselves in him a bit.

“It is really, really funny and I think everyone will feel warm and fuzzy about Christmas because it is just a cheesy happy Christmas show.”

The show is perfect for families but Kirsten thinks kids will enjoy it the most.

She said: “Some of our recent shows were probably more suitable for adults but this one really is a family show which is why we added a 5pm show on Friday – we try to appeal to the younger audiences as well.

“I really think the show is for everyone. Judging by the feedback so far we had on Facebook, there seems to be a lot of adults who are getting their friends together who want go see it as well as families.”

The Lyric has not cast anyone yet but has put the production team in place.

Lynsey Cradock, who has been involved with the company for many years and who recently starred in their musical Anything Goes, is going to direct Elf the Musical. Craig Pike will be the show’s musical director and Laura Ross will once again be The Lyric’s main choreographer.

Kirsten, who took over from Craig as chair in September, said: “I like being part of the organisation that has been going for so long.

It is such a diverse group – we have people in their 70s and people who just left school – and they are such a nice group of people and everyone has the same mind-set.”

Lyric expect tickets to be popular and Kirsten also suggests keeping an eye on their Facebook page where a few lucky people already won pairs of free tickets.

She said: “We tend to run competitions periodically – mostly during the run up to the production. We will absolutely do some more competitions on Facebook.”

Elf the Musical, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 21, will run till Saturday, November 24 at His Majesty’s Theatre.