Review: Inverurie panto Cinderella garnered laughs from young and old

A classic Christmas panto said “fit like” to audiences in a North-east town.

Inverurie Panto’s take on old favourite Cinderella kept the crowd entertained.

Running until December 24 at the Town Hall on Market Place, the production added a Doric twist to the tale.

As this year marks a special milestone for the company, being its 10th anniversary, it decided to celebrate by staging Cinderella – which was its first panto production.

Produced by Keith Donaldson and directed by Craig Pike, the show appealed to people of all ages with plenty of local humour – and a little dig at the Prime Minister.

And it’s not just the audience that benefits from the show, with the panto raising cash for charities including the ARCHIE Foundation, which supports sick children and their families.

This year the team is also asking people to dig deep for The Stroke Association and The Grampian Deaf Children Society, with collections at the end of each show.

The panto boasts an array of witty quips delivered in Doric.

As well as a talented cast, the show is also packed with a host of top tunes and show-stopping choreography.

Ricky Garden steals the show as Cinderella’s best friend Buttons and his pet pigeons, Ant and Dec, were a hit with the younger members of the audience.

Meanwhile, the bickering between the Ugly Sisters, called Theresa and May, drew “muckle a chuckle” from the audience.

This year Laura Burnett and Sophie Hamilton Pike take on the role of Cinderella, while Ryan Peacock and Steven Reid play the man of her dreams Prince Charming. As well as the traditional audience participation, the company stamped their own touch on to proceedings with a spectacular sing-a-long in the mither tongue.

The show also uses some impressive special effects for Cinderella’s pivotal transformation scene.

The company’s production is a magical way to mark a decade of treading the boards, with many more sure to follow.