Preview: Rocket play to be a blast

Back in 1934, a scientist tried to reach for the stars – literally.

A new theatre adaptation celebrates his ambition.

Presented by the National Theatre of Scotland, Rocket Post is based on a true story of what can happen when everything goes wrong.

This drama tells the tale of German scientist Gerhard Zucker, a real life businessman and rocket engineer born in 1908 who wanted to create a new postal service and use rockets to deliver letters.

Rocket Post is a captivating story of hopes for the future, ambition as well as miscommunication.

Lewis Hetherington, the show’s director, said: “It is full of fun and energy and playfulness, as well as being a really moving story about a fascinating part of history.”

You can see the National Theatre of Scotland’s adaptation of Rocket Post next Thursday at 6pm at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Children aged six and over, along with their families, are also invited to join rocket scientists prior to the show at the Rocket Post Workshop at 4pm.

Head of marketing at the National Theatre of Scotland, Derek Gilchrist, added: “Kids will work with two educational practitioners who take on roles as mad scientists to build a rocket ship.”