Spotify Wrapped is back, giving users of the popular music streaming service the chance to find out their top tracks of not just the last year, but the whole decade.

This year Spotify has included a breakdown showing how your music taste has evolved since 2010.

To view your personalised Wrapped, click here or visit Spotify.com/Wrapped

Alongside the list of your most streamed tracks is a new map feature showing you where your favourite artists hail from.

Premium users, and those that have been a member for more than two years will gain access to even more data, including how many hours you’ve streamed.

For some the 2019 breakdown will even show how your music taste changed with the seasons, as well as highlighting your most listened to tracks – bringing them together in a personalised playlist.

The decade data includes how many minutes you used the streaming service for each year, as well as listing your top tracks of each year.

You can then share highlights as either a 2019 Wrapped image or a My Decade Wrapped image.

A statement from the streaming service said: “From 2010 to 2019, you’ve likely discovered new tunes and podcasts, fallen back in love with old favorites, and maybe even grown to enjoy a new genre or two.

“That’s why this year, we’re not only bringing back your annual personalized “Spotify Wrapped,” but we’re also showcasing our users’ listening throughout the last decade.

“That means this year, your Wrapped will include the songs, albums, artists, and podcasts you discovered throughout 2019, plus the artists you streamed the most throughout the decade on Spotify.

“It’s “Wrapped” the way you love it—but with more nostalgia than ever before.”