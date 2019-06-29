SPONSORED: Spatz & Co is bringing the music of Vegas to Aberdeen

Scotland’s top professional showband, Spatz & Co, are bucking the trends in live theatre music by bringing the magic – and sounds – of Vegas showbands to Aberdeen this July.

Whilst this music once filled the dance halls of Vegas and the rest of the world, the popularity of showbands eventually faded, with Saturday night TV taking over.

Now, Spatz & Co are reviving this exciting form of music show and bringing the magic to The Aberdeen Arts Centre on Saturday 7th July.

From Sinatra and Glenn Millar to Elvis and Eric Claption, all your favourite Vegas songs will feature in the show, titled One Night in Las Vegas.

The magic of Spatz & Co

Spatz & Co are Scotland’s only professional showband, so if anyone’s qualified to revive the music of Vegas showbands, it’s them.

The nine-strong ensemble – including multi-instrumentalists and accomplished solo performers – have been selling out theatres throughout Scotland. They’re now in their 4th year of touring the country.

All nine members are specialists in one musical genre or another, meaning they can easily hop from the likes of big band, blues or soul to funk, jazz, latin, pop or folk. They’ve performed alongside some big names in music and show business, including The Drifters, Billy Connelly, James Morrison, Curtis Stigers, Jamie Cullum and many, many more.

Spatz & Co’s nine talented band members only perform together for theatre and stage shows, or when in the recording studio. Their two albums – 2017’s Unleashed and 2018’s On a Clear Day – are both available for download or purchase at their shows.

One Night in Las Vegas

Spatz & Co’s new show One Night in Las Vegas is coming to Aberdeen on Saturday 7th July. Whether you admire good musicianship, variety, or simply a great melody, it promises to be an uplifting and fun-filled trip down memory lane.

Find out more about Spatz & Co or book tickets online here for their Saturday 7th July show. You can also book through Aberdeen Arts Centre here.