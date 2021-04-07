Six Scottish folk bands confirmed for Aberdeen music venues

Aberdeen venues are getting ready for live music to return later this year, with six Scottish folk bands already confirmed to perform in the city.

The Tunnels and The Lemon Tree will welcome award-winning bands when lockdown restrictions are lifted in the coming months.

Successful folk instrumental group Rura, which blends fiddle, Highland pipes, flute, and guitar, will be the first to take to The Tunnels stage on Saturday September 11.

Breabach, ranked among Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, will return to Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree following its sold out show last year on Friday October 8.

Folk rock Highlanders Torridon, who previously performed at Belladrum Festival, will also sing some of their most popular tunes in October – on Saturday October 16 at The Tunnels.

Talisk – the band that rose to prominence after winning the 2015 BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award and the BBC Scots Trad Music Awards accolade for the “Folk Band of the Year” in 2017 – will perform on Friday November 5 at The Tunnels.

Mohsen Amini, co-founder and member of the folk trio Talisk, said: “We can’t wait for our Tunnel debut.

“It’s our first headline show in Aberdeen and it’s long overdue, so we aren’t leaving anything out – expect a full light show and a night not to forget.”

© Supplied by Talisk

Bahookie, which previously sold out their Aberdeen shows in 2018 and 2019, are looking forward to performing at The Lemon Tree again on Friday December 10.

The band’s drummer Scott Arnott said: “The Lemon Tree is one of our favourite venues in the country.

“We always have an amazing night there and we especially look forward to the afterparty in the awesome city of Aberdeen.”

Originally set to perform at The Tunnels, Elephant Sessions will now – due to high demand – perform their songs such as “Wet Field Day” and “Sea Tune” at The Lemon Tree on Friday December 17.

Mark J Bruce, the band’s guitarist, said: “We can’t wait to get back to Aberdeen.

“It’s always a stand-out show on every tour and after so much time away from touring it’s going to be very special.

“Mad Friday in Aberdeen? What’s not to love?”

Ross Calder, owner and promoter at AGP, said he is really looking forward to seeing the people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire enjoying live music again.

He said: “We’ve been itching to get back to shows for what seems like forever now, and to be honest, these are the perfect way to get back into things.

“Folk-based shows like these are some of our favourites.

“There’s something special about these bands playing live in Scotland and the crowds just seem to go crazy for them.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming back some of those like Elephant Sessions and Bahookie who we have had here before and are really excited for the others who are playing their first shows for us.

“The Scottish folk scene is so exciting just now with each of these bands having their own unique sound.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://www.ents24.com/aberdeen-events/the-tunnels and also on The Lemon Tree website.