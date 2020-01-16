Sandi Toksvig quits Great British Bake Off

Presenter Sandi Toksvig has quit The Great British Bake Off after three years on the show.

The 61-year-old has co-hosted the show with comedian Noel Fielding since the show moved to Channel 4, but has said that she wants to focus on her other work.

In a statement released on Twitter, Sandi said: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.”

Toskvig went on to praise her colleagues and the contestants of the show, adding: “Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life.

“These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Ian Katz, director of programmes at Channel 4 said: “Sandi is a huge part of why Bake Off’s move to Channel 4 has been such a success and we are immensely grateful for her contribution to the show.

“We will miss her warmth and wit, not to mention her endless willingness to be the butt of jokes about being the least tall person in the Bake Off tent.

The move will allow the QI chair to host other shows, including Channel 4’s The Write Offs.