Review: Vaporum delivers beautiful marriage of steampunk and retro gaming

Sometimes it’s great to step away from big blockbuster, AAA, multi-million dollar releases, and take a look at what the smaller studios are looking at.

When you do so, you uncover gems like Vaporum.

This steampunk adventure has your character exploring a mysterious tower and feels very BioShock-y.

But instead of free movement like most will expect, and most are used to, Vaporum employs a grid based system which makes you instantly think of dice games.

The throwback to the 90s is great, the limitations on your movement are used to great effect when it comes to solving the puzzles required to progress through the tower.

The expected mix of mechanical foes and pissed of faceless humans wielding shotguns pepper the levels, while traps can prove equally as fatal.

Thankfully there’s the usual mix of rifles, handguns, knives and even a trusty crowbar to fight back with, and Vaporum’s take on Bioshock’s plasmids allow you to use the elements to even the odds.

The fact it feels like a PC game ported to consoles means the controller integration isn’t perhaps as tight as it should be – and this really shows during some of the combat sequences, which can be a bit clunky and frustrating while you get to grips with it.

But with such a well-designed world to explore, complete with a rich backstory, it’s well worth the £15 asking price