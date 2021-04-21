Parking Lot Social Springtime drive-in festival to roll into Aberdeen

An interactive drive-in festival is heading to Aberdeen International Airport next month.

Thanks to the lockdown restrictions easing, Aberdeen residents’ entertainment schedule just shifted up a gear, with The Parking Lot Social taking place from May 14-16.

Tickets are now on sale for the drive-in extravaganza.

A selection of drive-in movies

A first for the city, this year’s tour will bring a selection of drive-in movies, live entertainment, drag and more to Aberdeen.

North-east residents can look forward to watching The Greatest Showman, IT, Grease as well as Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on the big screen.

© Supplied by Parking Lot Social

Brand new for this year and aimed at families is The Parking Lot Social Spring Panto.

The traditional theatre production has had a seasonal makeover, with cast members putting on a special performance of The Wizard of Oz which will be uniquely tailored to the drive-in format.

Afternoon of family events

Families will also be able to safely get together to enjoy the interactive showcase with an afternoon of quizzes, Car-a-oke, games and a silent disco.

Sashaying onto the stage for 2021 will also be the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Fans of the cult show can expect performances from coveted cast members, including season one alumni Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo, Vinegar Strokes and Gothy Kendoll, with season two’s Ginny Lemon, Ellie Diamond and Tayce also confirmed.

© Supplied by Parking Lot Social

John Kinnersley, chief operating officer at XL Event Lab, the company behind the event, said: “As we know the arts, including drag performances and theatre productions, have been heavily impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we’re proud to give these talented entertainers the opportunity to perform to a live audience again.

“Our debut Scottish summer tour was a huge success last year and we’re excited to be parking up in Aberdeen for 2021.”

‘Event designed with safety at front of mind’

John added: “We pride ourselves on delivering first-class events which are not only enjoyable but completely Covid-19 friendly.

“Every detail of our drive-in tour – from entering the site to parking up and ordering food – has been designed with customer and staff safety front of mind, with ticket holders able to enjoy the experience with complete peace of mind.”

© Supplied by Parking Lot Social

Attendees will be entertained in their cars from a custom-made stage, with shows broadcast across two 60ft LED screens. Audio will be transmitted from the stage directly to each vehicle through a dedicated FM radio channel.

Tickets for The Parking Lot Social Springtime Drive-in Festival in Aberdeen are on sale now.

Click here for more information and if you wish to purchase tickets.