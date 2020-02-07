Netflix now lets you turn off its annoying autoplay feature – and here’s how to do it

Netflix has finally got rid of one of its most annoying features.

The media giant has answered the pleas of many irritated customers and now offers a way of disabling autoplaying videos.

And they’ve made it very easy for users to switch off autoplay videos on their individual profiles.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

How to turn Netflix autoplay off

Sign In to Netflix from a web browser

Select manage profiles from the menu

Select the profile you’d like to update

Check or uncheck the options to autoplay ‘next episode in a series’ and ‘previews while browsing’ on all devices

Any changes you make will apply across all the devices you’re using Netflix on. However, the company notes you might sometimes notice a delay before your chosen setting takes effect.