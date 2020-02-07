Netflix now lets you turn off its annoying autoplay feature – and here’s how to do it

Netflix has finally got rid of one of its most annoying features.
The media giant has answered the pleas of many irritated customers and now offers a way of disabling autoplaying videos.
And they’ve made it very easy for users to switch off autoplay videos on their individual profiles.
Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.
We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab
— Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020
How to turn Netflix autoplay off
- Sign In to Netflix from a web browser
- Select manage profiles from the menu
- Select the profile you’d like to update
- Check or uncheck the options to autoplay ‘next episode in a series’ and ‘previews while browsing’ on all devices
Any changes you make will apply across all the devices you’re using Netflix on. However, the company notes you might sometimes notice a delay before your chosen setting takes effect.