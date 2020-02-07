Show Links
Netflix now lets you turn off its annoying autoplay feature – and here’s how to do it

by Annette Cameron
07/02/2020, 6:05 pm
Netflix has finally got rid of one of its most annoying features.

The media giant has answered the pleas of many irritated customers and now offers a way of disabling autoplaying videos.

And they’ve made it very easy for users to switch off autoplay videos on their individual profiles.

How to turn Netflix autoplay off

  • Sign In to Netflix from a web browser
  • Select manage profiles from the menu
  • Select the profile you’d like to update
  • Check or uncheck the options to autoplay ‘next episode in a series’ and ‘previews while browsing’ on all devices

Any changes you make will apply across all the devices you’re using Netflix on. However, the company notes you might sometimes notice a delay before your chosen setting takes effect.

 

