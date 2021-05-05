N-Trance to headline Re-live 90s Fest in Aberdeenshire

Headlined by 90s pop stars N-Trance and popular English DJ Seb Fontaine, Re-Live 90s Fest will return to Aberdeenshire later this year.

It will take place on Saturday October 23 at the Thainstone Exchange in Inverurie and cover bands will take to the stage too.

Best known for their single Set You Free, British electronic music group N-Trance will also perform their disco covers of Stayin’ Alive, D.I.S.C.O., Shake Ya Body and more at this autumn’s music event.

DJ Seb Fontaine, who had a BBC Radio 1 show and was part of the duo Reflekt, is looking forward to playing for north-east audiences.

Three cover bands are part of this year’s line-up. While The Complete Stone Roses will perform the English rock band’s biggest hits including I Wanna Be Adored and Fools Gold, Robbie Williams’ tribute will play Feel, Rock DJ and other catchy tunes.

Britpop Essential Selection will take music festival-goers on a journey down memory lane with some of the biggest indie and Britpop hits of the 90s and 00s.

Organiser Russell Aitchison thinks the upcoming “unbelievable day of 90s nostalgia” is not to be missed.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to be announcing a major music event in the north-east of Scotland again.

“The last year has been extremely difficult for everyone, so it’s great to have some good news at last.

“Music and nostalgia have played a big part in keeping everyone’s spirits up during lockdown.

“The 90’s era has become even more popular and this line-up is sure to go down a treat.

“N-Trance were huge in the 90s and their music is still very much in demand. Seb Fontaine is still one of the most popular DJs on the circuit and continues to sell out shows around the world.

“The Complete Stone Roses always put on a great show and along with all our other acts they will create an unbelievable day of 90s nostalgia.”

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday May 6 and will be able to be purchased here.