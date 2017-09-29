Here’s where you can buy tickets for Paloma Faith’s Aberdeen gig

Tickets for Paloma Faith’s gig in Aberdeen have gone on sale.

The double-platinum singer will be bring her latest tour to Aberdeen on March 5.

And you can buy your tickets for her AECC gig here.

Or if you fancy making the trip to the central belt, you can grab tickets for her Hydro show here.

The British artist will be touring her fourth album, The Architect, due out in November.

Louise Stewart, director of sales and marketing at the AECC, said: “We were excited to get Paloma confirmed for her first visit to the venue and looking forward to hearing her new material, she is sure to go down well in the North-east.”

The new album is Paloma’s first in more than three years since giving birth to her first child, and raises social and political questions about motherhood, inequality and wealth.

It features writers and producers including Sia and John Legend.

Paloma, who won the BRIT Award for British Female Solo Artist in 2015 following the phenomenal success of her last record, 2014’s A Perfect Contradiction, explores both personal and political themes on the album.