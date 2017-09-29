Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Tickets for Noel Gallagher’s gig in Aberdeen have gone on sale.

The former Oasis front man will be bringing his High Flying Birds to Aberdeen on April 25.

Tickets for the AECC gig, which is expected to see massive demand, are available here.

Or if you fancy making the trip to the central belt, you can grab tickets for his Hydro show here.

Noel will be touring the band’s latest album, Who Built The Moon?, due out in November.

Louise Stewart, director of sales and marketing at the AECC, said: “(Noel is) always a favourite with the Aberdeen fans and always very memorable, going by previous shows the audience will be in for a great show in April.”

And Aberdeen is always a favourite with Noel, too.

He once described an Oasis concert at the AECC as the best gig they played.

“I still remember that gig in that big shed, that big warehouse … it was something else, man.

“It was the first time we’d ever been to Aberdeen and it was great and every time we went back after that it was equally amazing.”