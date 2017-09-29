Here’s where you can buy tickets for Deacon Blue’s Aberdeen gig

Tickets for Deacon Blue’s Aberdeen gig have gone on sale today.

The Iconic Scots band are celebrating 30 years of making music – and Aberdeen fans are invited to the party.

They’ll be bringing their To Be Here Someday Tour to the AECC on December 14 next year.

And you can buy your tickets from Ticketmaster by click here.

The tour will see them play some of their biggest shows and play some of the most popular hits from right across the three decades.

Singer Ricky Ross said: “This will be the first time we have toured without a new album in more than five years and the announcement happens to coincide with 30 years of Deacon Blue.

“So we’re going to make the tour a celebration of 30 years of the band.

“It’s an opportunity for us to play songs from Raintown all the way through to Believers (the band’s 2016 album).”