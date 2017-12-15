Happy Mondays ditch the sex and drugs to focus on rock ‘n’ roll

The sex and drugs have gone from Happy Mondays and all that remains is rock ‘n’ roll – which is why Shaun Ryder insists they have never sounded better.

The Mondays were renowned for their excesses during their original incarnation.

However, as the Mondays get ready to headline the Beach Ballroom on Wednesday, Ryder insists it is now all about the music.

Speaking to the Evening Express from his Manchester home, the 55-year-old also revealed the group hope to have a new album recorded for 2020.

He said: “Happy Mondays are playing better than ever and I am not just saying that because I am plugging the show in Aberdeen.

“The sex and drugs have gone with the Mondays now and it is all about the rock ‘n’ roll.

“We are not on the treadmill and just do shows when we want.

“There are six of us in the Mondays so it takes a while to sort things out in terms of recording, but we will get a new album done. 2018 will be Black Grape and a new album there but the year after that, towards 2020, we will try to get a new Mondays album out.”

Happy Mondays emerged in the mid eighties on Factory records and were at the forefront of the subsequent Madchester scene – although their music was totally unique and out of step with any scene.

It brought fame, fortune and the inevitable excesses and band implosion in 1992 following the troubled recording of Yes Please!

“When I started the Mondays I was an 18-year-old boy, now I am a 55-year-old man,” Ryder said.

“We were kids and the next thing we knew our faces were on the front covers of everything.

“You deal with that in different ways and you get sucked into that world until eventually it goes belly up.

“Now we are grown men and those problems we had as young men are just not there anymore.

“Everything is great now and we are lucky to still be doing this.”

Happy Mondays emerged on Factory Records in 1985 with debut album Squirrel and G Man… produced by Velvet Underground legend John Cale.

“We were still learning to be a band with Squirrel and G Man,” explained Ryder.

“On that album we basically paid homage to every band we liked.

“But every time we did something and it sounded maybe too like Joy Division, Orange Juice or even Parliament we would scrap it and start again to try and hide those influences.

“In Aberdeen we will play a few tracks from Squirrel, a few from Bummed, others from Pills n’ Thrills and we will even get one in from Yes Please!

“We are covering the lot on this trip.”

Happy Mondays’ blend of psychedelia, acid house, rock and funk continues to influence many bands now.

Ryder would be hard pushed to pinpoint just which acts are indebted to Mondays though.

He said: “I get told that Mondays were influential but don’t really know what is going on with young bands.

“I have two young girls of eight and nine so it is all Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana and Taylor Swift. I like them, they are talented.

“Until they get to about 13 or 14 and say dad check out this great young indie band I won’t really have a clue what’s going on.”

As well as Happy Mondays and Black Grape, Ryder has also forged a career in television.

He finished second in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2010 and also had a show Shaun Ryder on UFOs on the History Channel. Having seen UFOs himself Ryder believes the truth is very much out there.

He said: “Once you have seen something flying about at about 10,000 miles an hour in the sky, zig sagging about doing back flips, the excuses of people that say there is nothing sound ridiculous.

“No – it is a spaceship. I saw it and I wasn’t on hallucinogenic mushrooms. There are so much satellites in the sky so the powers that be know but everyone is being kept in the dark.

“Whether they are coming from different dimensions and different planets and just open the fabric of space time and zig zag about.

“Most of us will be dead before it comes out properly. With the Roswell incident, there are books on it from people high up in the armed forces, guys in the FBI and in Washington.

“These had long distinguished careers and don’t suddenly get to the age of about 80 and suddenly want to make their families look ridiculous by saying these things.”