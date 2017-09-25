Gig-goers expected to flock for High Flying Birds tickets as band announces Aberdeen date

Noel Gallagher is bringing his High Flying Birds back to the Granite City for a third time.

And AECC bosses say tickets for the April 25 gig are expected to fly out the door when they go on sale this Friday after the band’s sell-out shows last year and in 2012.

Louise Stewart, director of sales and marketing at the AECC, said: “(Noel is) always a favourite with the Aberdeen fans and always very memorable, going by previous shows the audience will be in for a great show in April.”

And Aberdeen is always a favourite with Noel, too.

He once described an Oasis concert at the AECC as the best gig they played.

“I still remember that gig in that big shed, that big warehouse … it was something else, man.

“It was the first time we’d ever been to Aberdeen and it was great and every time we went back after that it was equally amazing.”

Noel is hitting the road with High Flying Birds on the back of their third album Who Built The Moon?, due out in November,

He said he’s been mixing things up on the creative process while making the record. “I am doing something different to amuse myself,” Noel said in a recent interview.

“I am writing in the studio for the first time. I’ve not allowed myself to go in with any completed songs, so I am writing in there, it’s happening all around me during the day.

“When you’re writing in the studio you don’t know where you are going, so the flavour of it all can constantly shift.

“It’s a bit chaotic, but the end results are great so far.”

Noel said it’s a method he might stick to.

“It’s so exciting because even at the mastering stage it was changing.

“It’s brilliant and like I say, the record sounds better for it, which I’m sure you’ll agree with when you hear it!”

For the album, Noel worked with producer David Holmes, who said fans might be surprised by its sound.

“I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, uptempo beast of a record – a lot of Noel’s music is quite mid tempo. This one is quite fun.”

Next year’s tour follows hard on the heels of Noel and his band supporting U2 on the Irish rockers’ Joshua Tree tour which saw them play at venues round the world.

Despite being able to pack arenas, Noel says his approach to playing live is fairly low key.

“I often say when people tell me they’re coming to see me that there’s not a lot to look at. There’s plenty to listen to, but there’s nothing to see.”