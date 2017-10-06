Aberdeen’s Best Girl Athlete is back with new album

Aberdeen singer Katie Buchan rose to stardom at just 15-years-old with a debut album that was acclaimed both at home and in the United States.

Now 18, Katie, who records as Best Girl Athlete, is back with an eponymous follow up released this week on the Granite City based Fitlike Records.

The euphoria of summer single In Your Head was an early taster of the new direction Best Girl Athlete has taken in 2017.

Katie said: “Best Girl Athlete have made such a big progression from that debut album.

“That unique song writing remains as my dad (Charley) and myself still write together.

“However the music is a lot different. The first album was almost folk-esque whereas the new one is a more poppy.

“The singing is different as I have grown up in the last few years so my voice has changed a lot.”

Katie first began singing alongside her father Charley, aka recording artist CS Buchan and founder of Fitlike Records.

The teen performed on Leave It All Behind and Broken Parts on CS Buchan’s 2014 album Material Others.

Best Girl Athlete’s debut Carve Every Word was released in the US by Minty Fresh, the label that broke The Cardigans.

It led to a 16 date tour of the USA in 2015.

Katie effortlessly dealt with being thrust into the limelight whilst still at school.

“I took it all on board quite naturally as my dad has always been involved in the music industry,” she explained.

“So when I was growing up I was quite comfortable within that environment.

“When that album was released it was very exciting but I felt at home with it and comfortable.

“It felt natural and I was ready for it all. I still relate to everything I did on that first album and it brings back great memories.

“But it is really good for artists to evolve and change to hopefully build a bigger fan base.

“I am not really about ‘oh buy my music’. I just want people to enjoy it. It is good to have the opportunity to make different styles of music and we have done that with the new album.”

The album boasts contributions from Rick Anthony (Phantom Band), Iona Fyfe and The Haggis Horns.

It is a continuation of the emotionally charged debut.

Katie believes there is an ongoing negativity surrounding young artists and their potential.

Her message to fellow teenagers – go out and prove doubters wrong.

“There is a bit of a stigma around young people doing music where people think it is all going to be amateur and that they can’t do certain things,” she said.

“However, if you really want to do something it is easy to achieve it. Fortunately for me I had help in the form of my dad as he knew everything and had good contacts.

“But, not to be cheesy, the message would be if you really want something then you can achieve it. It doesn’t matter if it is music or sport everything is within your reach.”

Touring to promote the new album could be limited for now as Katie only last month began studying for a Law degree at Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

She intends to continue writing and recording with Best Girl Athlete but could also pursue collaborations in Glasgow with other musicians.

There will be no problem balancing her musical career with full time studies.

“I did my exams at school whilst having music commitments, so I don’t think there will be any problem balancing music with my studies,” she said.

“I don’t see it as much of a challenge as I have so much experience of doing it.

“We have discussed touring and we will just take it as it comes as I have lectures and can’t be away from Glasgow for too long.

“All the people who usually play with us live in Aberdeen so rehearsing will not be realistic.

“Maybe in the future I can find people to start playing with in Glasgow, that is the plan.

“I will definitely still keep Best Girl Athlete going in Aberdeen.”

The Granite City , however, remains home and Katie believes there is a vibrant music scene in the city.

She said: “There are a lot of exciting young bands in Aberdeen such as 101. They began through Project Band that runs at The Lemon Tree where a lot of young people get together and learn about the music industry.”