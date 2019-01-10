Let me be what I’m meant to be: New trailer for season two of Netflix’s Punisher released

The first full trailer for season two of the Punisher has been released by Netflix.

The series follows Frank Castle, who after the violent events of season one, went his own way.

However, judging by the trailer above, Castle’s attempts at living the quiet life are thrown into chaos after saving a girl in a bar and the return of a familiar foe from his past.

Known for it’s ultra-violence, the bloody two-minute clip is bound to get fans of the Punisher eager for more.

The Punisher Season Two comes to Netflix on Friday January 18.