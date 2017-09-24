Jason Byrne: I guarantee I’ll be lots of laughs

Irish comedian Jason Byrne is out to prove he is The Man With Three Brains when he tours the UK.

But while we were chatting about what he is planning, a fire alarm test went off in the Evening Express office.

The comedian immediately joked: “I would not be surprised if the fire alarm was my fault because I always tend to be the one responsible.”

Not likely, as this was a telephone interview … however, chances are Jason will be responsible for many laughs when he starts his exciting new tour in Aberdeen.

Jason said: “People bring their friends to the show because they say I am a ‘guaranteed laugh’. Even the most miserable Scottish folk will laugh at some point.

“Last year, I had a wife who persuaded her miserable husband to come to the show and he said it was ‘not as bad’ as he though it would be,” Jason said, laughing.

His new show The Man With Three Brains will see the comedian returning to the stage for a 37-date tour – including The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on October 1.

According to Jason, his left brain is looking for improvisation moments, while his right brain is focused on his stand-up material. And finally, his centre brain pushes Jason to his limit.

Jason added: “There are three different streams of consciousness: improvisation, stand-up and sketches. It is pretty chaotic but it is an organised chaos with the crowd.

“On my last tour, I created an entire show full of props and the audiences could not stop laughing.

“I wanted to show them some of the method behind the madness, peeling back to reveal my three brains. It is going to give audiences an insight into my mind with a lot of laughs along the way!”

Jason revealed Aberdonians will see a bit of magic too. He said: “I will do a really chilled magic trick with an audience member. It really is all about how bad the magic is.

“So yeah, I have got a bit of magic going on.”

Jason is known for involving audience participation and improvisation in many of his routines.

He said: “I have some Scottish stories that will keep Aberdonians happy. “First half of the show is all about what is happening in the city. I ask the audience and then I take the mickey out of them and they love it.

“I do not have anything special planned for Aberdeen yet. You know, anything can happen between now and when I will be in Aberdeen.

“I always ask a cab driver what is going on and they tell me and I say ‘No way, you are kidding’ and they say that it is true.

“Donald Trump happened, someone can die, you never know.”

Jason says he has a really big fan base wherever he goes and he does not have to introduce himself to strangers.

But if he meets a person who does not recognise him, he knows exactly what he would say.

“It is probably best you do not stay around for too long,” Jason laughed.

Fans will be able to see a lot from the Irish comedian in the upcoming months.

In addition to touring with his new stand-up show, he also hosts The Jason Byrne Show on BBC Radio 2. He co-hosts an entertainment TV programme Wild Things too.

Last month, Jason was announced as one of the four judges on the very first season of Ireland’s Got Talent in 2018.

And Jason’s new game show loosely based on a scavenger hunt called Don’t Say It, Bring It will be broadcast later this year. But before that, he’s determined to give his Aberdeen fans a great night out.