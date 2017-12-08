Brotherly love: James and Dave Franco on why now is the perfect time to collaborate

It can be hard to grow up in the shadow of an older sibling, especially if that sibling is as famous and successful as James Franco.

This seems to be something Dave Franco has always been aware of. Seven years younger than his Oscar-nominated brother, it was the reason he rejected offers to work together time after time.

The pair finally team up in The Disaster Artist, directed by James, a film about the so-bad-it’s-a-cult-classic movie The Room.

The older Franco plays the mysterious and eccentric filmmaker and star Tommy Wiseau, while the younger is Greg Sestero, the ambitious handsome actor Wiseau took under his wing.

“I always wanted to work together,” James enthuses. “And I thought, ‘This is the one, I hope he says yes’.

“I can actually remember talking to one of the other producers about it, saying, ‘I really want Dave to do this, will you talk to him?’ because he had said no a couple of times.

“I crossed my fingers.”

That refusal to collaborate had been a deliberate strategy on Dave’s part.

“When I was first starting my career, I wanted to pave my own path,” he explains.

“After a while I felt like I was standing on my own two feet and it felt like the right timing and right project. We both really understood the dynamic between these characters and it appealed to my sensibilities.”

While the brothers are different, they are clearly close. Shut your eyes and it would be impossible to tell who is talking. Their voices, inflected with California accents, are almost indistinguishable.

So hearing them talk now feels a million miles away from the baffling, non-specific European accent James adopts as Wiseau, to complement his heavy prosthetics. It’s a persona he even kept up while directing.

“I don’t think he knew he was going to direct in character. I don’t think that was an intentional choice, we just showed up on set and it just kind of happened,” Dave recalls.

James adds: “The first scenes we shot were all the behind-the-scenes on The Room set and were the first time I was really in prosthetics.

“Boom, I showed up on the set and it was like,” here he changes to Wiseau’s voice, “‘Just do the scene’. Then I figured I might as well keep the voice going, it will just be easier – and it just sort of happened like that. Tommy just sort of took over like a virus.”

Now the brothers have worked together so successfully – James was named best actor at the Gotham Awards and the film won best adapted screenplay from the National Board Of Review – they plan to do it again. So is this the start of an empire?

“This is definitely the start of us wanting to work together a lot more. I don’t want to jump to empire just yet,” Dave says. “We have a new production company called Ramona so we are producing stuff.”