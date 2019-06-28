F1 2019 Review: Formula One has never looked so good

The latest in official Formula One game is here, so grab your helmets, and jump in.

As you’d expect from developers with such pedigree the sport has been treated with all the love, care and attention it deserves.

Aside from the expected roster and car updates, F1 2019’s visuals have been upgraded massively compared to last year – and that was a beautiful game in its own right.

The biggest changes are the revamped lighting effects, which are most obvious during the night races in Singapore and Bahrain, and the new new rain effects, making the notoriously tricky conditions all the more pleasing to the eye when you spin off at 150mph.

Career

Jumping into the career mode will see you first racing in Formula 2, the feeder series were so many of the sport’s big names have cut their teeth.

Acting almost like a tutorial these first few races will show you the ropes, introduce you to career rivals in Lukas Weber and Devon Butler, and influence the teams available to you when you do progress into the big leagues.

After the season ending race you will be given the chance to pick from available contracts in Formula One – each team with their own season expectations and perks to contend with.

This relationship with your new team is affected by everything you do on the track, as well as your interactions with the press. Being a team player and praising the guys back in the factory, or choosing to take all the credit yourself will affect the speed and success of upgrades to your car as well as future moves to bigger teams.

It’s not just you, the player that will be able to move between teams, other drivers will sign contracts with other teams as their careers rise and fall. A new wave of drivers will also move in to challenge the dominance of the likes of Hamilton and Vettel over the games 10 seasons.

Gameplay

Each of the F1 cars have their own little quirks, some like the Ferrari’s have pure straight line speed, others, like the Mercedes feel a little more composed in the corners.

Moving into the classic cars you can really feel the raw untamed power these vehicles had, they all feel more twitchy, more out of control and really push you to the limits – as they did the drivers at the time.

Each car can be tailored as much or as little to your personal style and the individual track your racing on to maximise your lap time.

That said, hitting holding your nerve through a high speed corner as the force feedback tells really makes you feel how close to the edge you are, does feel fantastic.

As you’d expect from Codemasters – F1 2019 is a simulation racer. Realism is key. However, tweaking the assists will allow the game to give you a bit of a helping hand with things like gear changes, brakes and traction control, while a 3D racing line with braking points can be displayed on the track as you get used to the controls.

As you gradually turn these off with increasing confidence you’ll really start to get the most of this fantastic game.

Multiplayer

For those out there that like the challenge of a real person, the multiplayer mode has also had a bit of TLC.

Improvements to matchmaking and the penalty system should make sure you get fairer races, against players that won’t shove you off the road and slam into you at corner – unless that’s what you’re after!

The league system and weekend championships also bring a competitive edge to proceedings, and for esports fans it’s also easier than ever to follow the digital racing series.

Conclusion

F1 2019 is pushing the current generation of consoles to their limits and the developers have done an incredible job of improving on last year’s already fantastic offering.

With some yearly games there can be temptation to skip a year, but if there’s every going to be a Formula One game you need to pick up – this is the one.

Using the replay function to check out your own performance really allows you to take the time to focus on the beautiful attention to detail that has gone into recreating the world’s most iconic tracks.

Combined with the tweaks to the cars themselves, which make them feel more realistic than ever before, this really is a must-own game for F1 fans and racing fans in general.