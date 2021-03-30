Comedians Nish Kumar and Bridget Christie bringing the laughter to Aberdeen

Two of the UK’s most-acclaimed comedians – Nish Kumar and Bridget Christie – are heading for Aberdeen.

Both will be making their debut at the Tivoli Theatre when they bring their respective tours to the Granite City.

Nish, best-known as host of the recently-cancelled BBC satire The Mash Report, will bring his latest show, Control, to the Guild Street venue on Thursday March 17 next year.

Ahead of the tour, Nish said: “It has been a period of upheaval and uncertainty with Covid and the political situation. You will be amazed by my capacity to somehow take all these things personally.”

Nish has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave review solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016.

Ready for some fun

Meanwhile, Bridget Christie will bring her Who Am I? tour to the Tivoli on Wednesday November 3 this year, in the biggest Aberdeen show to date for the Edinburgh Comedy Award, Rose D’or and South Bank Sky Arts Award winner.

Bridget promises the night will include her “telling one of the most expensive and dangerous jokes in the history of stand-up.”

Christina Camillo, sales and marketing manager for the Tivoli, said “We are very excited to welcome comedians Bridget Christie this year and Nish Kumar in 2022. This will be their first appearance at the Tivoli and we are delighted to have them as part of our 2021/ 2022 programme.

We could all use a laugh

“Comedy is so important and after the year we have all had I think we could all use a good laugh. We can’t wait to welcome back audiences for some much-needed entertainment.”

Tickets will be on sale from 10 am on Wednesday March 31 at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com