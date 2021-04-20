Aberdeen Performing Arts will perform three digital plays as part of a new national theatre project.

Positive Stories for Negative Times is to be streamed online from April 28-29.

Created by Scottish Independent Theatre company Wonder Fools in association with Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre, the innovative project was created last year in response to the lack of physical space for young people to participate in creative activities due to the pandemic.

Six UK playwrights – Sabrina Mahfouz, Stef Smith, Chris Thorpe, Bea Webster and Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse – were commissioned to create a programme of plays for young people across the country to perform and adapt as they wish to be performed remotely.

The Positive Stories for Negative Times plays were written to be politically urgent, stand up against oppression and share unheard voices.

Almost 3,000 people and 172 groups signed up

Aberdeen Performing Arts selected three of the plays and worked with groups of young people to develop and perform them.

Two of the groups consist of secondary school ages from the arts organisation’s Youth Theatre with a third group of 18–25-year-olds from their Young Company.

Theatre groups across the country were sent a handbook of exercises to help them explore the play of their choice.

Positive Stories for Negative Times is a new UK wide project by Wonder Fools in association with Traverse Theatre…. Posted by Aberdeen Performing Arts on Friday, April 2, 2021

Aberdeen Performing Arts has joined more than 2,700 young people and 172 groups now signed up to perform the plays.

Each group will be invited to record and upload their performance to Positive Stories for Negative Times’ interactive map, which will share and celebrate all the work from young people across the UK and beyond.

Plays from Aberdeen Performing Arts

Is This a Fairytale? by Bea Webster will be performed by Aberdeen Performing Arts’ S2 and S3 year group and will premiere at 6pm on Wednesday, 28 April.

It’s a new play that rips apart the traditional fairy-tale and turns it on its head in a surprising and unconventional way. The play is for those aged 8+ and is about having fun and breaking the rules.

The Pack by Stef Smith will be performed by the S4 and S5 year group and also opens at 6pm on Wednesday 28 April. For those aged 13+, The Pack is a playful and poetic exploration about getting lost in the loneliness of your living room and trying to find your way home.

The Aberdeen Performing Arts Young Company will premiere their production of Bad Bored Women of the Rooms by Sabrina Mahfouz at 6pm on Thursday, 29 April.

It’s a storytelling adventure through the centuries of women and girls who have spent a lot of time stuck in a room. Bad Bored Women of the Rooms is intended for those aged 18+.

© EVENING EXPRESS

‘Delighted to be involved in exciting project’

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ creative learning manager Lisa Mathieson said: “We are delighted to be involved in such an exciting project and look forward to presenting the work we have recorded.

“It has been an enjoyable process working with groups of young people and being creative again. The sharings on April 28 and 29 are going to be a fantastic occasion and we encourage everyone to tune in to watch.”