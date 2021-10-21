Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eden Court announces full programme for 19th Inverness Film Festival

By Danica Ollerova
21/10/2021, 6:00 am

Inverness Film Festival will return for its 19th run with a thrilling array of new international cinema next month.

Following last year’s pared-back event due to Covid-19, Eden Court staff are thrilled to be able to screen more than 30 short films and 36 features at this year’s festival taking place from Friday November 5 to Thursday November 11.

Opening the 2021 festival is the Lewis-set drama The Road Dance which is based on the acclaimed novel by John MacKay. It tells the story of a young girl living in Outer Hebrides whose life takes a dramatic change when a terrible tragedy befalls her.

The festival closes with The Eyes of Tammy Faye – an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Jessica Chastain.

Contemporary films from all over the world

Other highlights of the programme include works by contemporary directors who have screened at the festival in recent years, including Celine Sciamma (Petite Maman), Clio Barnard (Ali + Ava), Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Memoria) and Julia Ducournau (the Palme d’Or-winning Titane).

Paul MacDonald-Taylor, Inverness Film Festival director and head of film and visual art at Eden Court, said: “I’m so excited about the Inverness Film Festival this year. After last year’s mini-festival it’s been wonderful being able to submerse myself in some fantastic films from around the world in order to select what we will be showing.”

The Inverness Film Festival festival will also preview Paul Schrader’s new crime drama The Card Counter and Pablo Larrain’s offbeat Royal-drama Spencer.

New World Cinema will take audiences to Iceland for the striking Noomi Rapace-starring horror Lamb, and Romania for Radu Jude’s provocative satire Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn.

inverness film festival
Horror/ fantasy film Lamb will be screened at Inverness Film Festival. Photo by Lilja Jons

Inverness film fans will also be transported to Northern France where Juliette Binoche is caught Between Two Worlds, and then they will find themselves in Sudan for the beguiling You Will Die at Twenty – the first Sudanese film to be submitted for the Academy Awards.

Inverness Film Festival to also screen documentaries

Documentary features at this year’s festival include a powerful look at art and resistance in Belarus in Courage, the joyful archive of an environmental legend in Becoming Cousteau, the thrilling story of Castro’s Spies and Andrea Arnold’s highly anticipated debut documentary Cow.

The Scottish Documentary Institute’s emerging talent initiative Bridging the Gap will also deliver two intimate and thought-provoking collections.

In Scottish film, Riptide director and star Tim Barrow will join audiences to discuss his “Schizophrenic love story”, which challenges the stigma of mental illness.

This year’s short film programme will offer screenings from the Glasgow Short Film Festival, a showcase from the University of the Highlands and Islands, and two child-friendly collections from the Discovery Film Festival, Scotland’s International Film Festival for Young Audiences.

Spencer will also be shown at the festival.

In addition, the work of Inverness-born Jamie Kane will be celebrated in a screening of his experimental film work, alongside a sculpture and sound exhibition by Jamie and Ian Kane – The everted rim of a vase.

Paul said: “We’ve had almost two years of not being able to go anywhere, but at the festival you can travel around Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and America. There is a selection of new short films from Scotland, and our first screenings of new work from the students at UHI. Come along to Eden Court and Cromarty Cinema to experience some of the best new films from around the world.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

