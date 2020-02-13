Dine in with these Valentine’s Day deals

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and what better way to spend it than a big night in?

We’ve selected some of the best meal deals and offers from supermarkets to help you celebrate Valentines on a budget.

From only £6, get the full restaurant experience at home:

Tesco

Tesco’s Valentines dine in deal includes a starter, a side, two mains, a dessert and a drink all for just £20.

Starters

Try the Tesco Finest Red Onion & Camembert Bread finished with a red onion, parsley and extra virgin olive oil dressing or the Wicked Kitchen Crispy M’shrooms with smoky ketchup. The tasty golden chestnut mushrooms coated with a garlic and parsley ciabatta crumb will leave you wanting more.

Mains and sides

Chow down on Tesco’s delicious veggie offering, the Wicked Kitchen King M’shroom Noodles. These succulent Eryngii mushroom medallions on a hot bed of chilli lime noodles with crunchy edamame will set your heart alight. Or for the meat lovers try Tesco’s Finest sirloin steak with a delicious heart-shaped Diane butter.

Pair either with Tesco’s Finest Triple Cooked Chips or the Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Trio.

Desserts and drinks

You can’t beat these sweet treats for your sweetheart with the Tesco Finest Raspberry & Passion Fruit Cheesecake Slices or the Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Brownie Heart. Top off your meal with an alcoholic beverage such as the Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush or the Tesco Finest Premier Cru Non Vintage Champagne.

M&S

Starters

Try the posh Coquilles St Jacques scallop shells filled with scallops in a creamy wine sauce topped with mashed potato. Or for a fish-free option, the Plant Kitchen Sweet Potato Falafels with Cashew Nut & Cannellini Dip is a delicate bite to start with.

Mains and sides

There are plenty of options from steak to pastries and the Gastropub 2 Butternut & Red Onion En-croute is ideal for vegetarians – roasted butternut squash and caramelised red onions wrapped in puff pastry and sprinkled with seeds. Or for a meatier option the Ewe & Me Rack of Lamb with honey & mustard crumb would pair well with Rosemary Potatoes or Extra Fine Asparagus.

Desserts and drinks

There are many sweets on offer but with the Profiterole Stack you can eat plenty and not feel too bad about it. For a truly guilt free experience grab the Strawberries in a heart-shaped punnet. Pair either with a minty From Mojito to You or a Conte Pruilli Prosecco.

Asda

Asda are offering one starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink all for only £15.

Starters

Asda’s Extra Special Smoked Trout & Salmon Terrines are prepared with Scottish oakwood smoked salmon. The Terrines are layered with a silky British cream and lemon juice filling. Or for the Vegans try the Extra Special Vegan Red Pepper & Sun-Dried Tomato Bites with a rich Cheddar alternative.

Mains and sides

The tasty Extra Special Vegan Roasted Butternut Squash & Kale Risotto prepared with a rich non-dairy alternative to cream cheese sauce and infused with Sauvignon Blanc. It would be perfect with some extra veg in the form of Asda’s Extra Special Root Vegetable Parmentier which combines sweet potatoes, parsnips, carrots and butternut squash.

Or try some Extra Special Smoked Salmon En Croute with a layered spinach, crème fraîche and white wine filling in a buttery puff pastry. Some Extra Special Wyke Farm Cheddar Mash will pair nicely with the meal.

Desserts and drinks

The Extra Special Tartes Au Citron offer a zingy burst of Sicilian lemon custard, to refresh your night while the Extra Special Dark Chocolate & Brownie Domes are a decadent treat with a shell. Try the alcohol-free Nosecco duo or the alcoholic award-winning Extra Special Pinot Grigio.

Lidl

Starters

Simple but effective Lidl is offering a selection of Humous dips to keep you ready just peckish enough for the main.

Mains and sides

The budget supermarket are currently offering Deluxe Scottish Mussels in Tomato & Chorizo Sauce for just £1.99, and a bigger sharing portion of their everyday Beef Lasagne for just £3.79. The rich red wine ragu and cheese sauce is layered with free range egg pasta and finished with cheddar cheese.

Have Lidl’s Deluxe 12 All-Butter Filled Garlic Dough Balls at just £1.29 for a side or switch it up with Deluxe Premium Vegetables with either the Petits Pois, Leek and Pancetta or the Green Vegetable Selection with Mint & Herb Butter for just £1.69.

Desserts and drinks

Give one of these delicate Macaron Hearts, £2.99, to you partner after treat and you’re guaranteed to woo them. Add a Continental Tart, perhaps a Cherry and Custard one, and then you’ve got a dessert of dreams for only £1.99. Top it off with a £12.49 bottle of Comte de Senneval Champagne Brut.

Morrisons

Get a starter, main, two sides, dessert and drink or chocolate for only £15.

Starter

Morrisons The Best Sweet Potato Soup features coconut, ginger, red chilli, lemongrass and hint of lime juice for a nice kick. Or if soup isn’t quite what you’re after, try The Best Aubergine & Vegetable Stack. With two roasted sliced aubergine stacks layered with vegetable ratatouille sauce and topped with basil crumb and baby plum tomato halves it’s a tasty alternative to soup.

Main and sides

A classic British dish, The Best Beef Wellington is tasty beef in a mushroom duxelle wrapped in a puff pastry crust. Another tasty meal could be The Best Lamb Shanks With Rioja Red Wine Sauce that have been slow cooked for over 5 hours for a tender finish. Both would pair well with The Best Maris Piper Dauphinoise Potatoes or The Best Cauliflower Cheese.

Dessert and drinks

It’s hard to go wrong with The Best Dulche De Leche Cheesecake Wedges. A chocolate flavour crumb cheesecake with an injection of Dulce de leche caramel sauce offer a rich treat. Or for something a little lighter, try The Best Raspberry Panna Cotta Dessert with a Heritage raspberry compote.

Iceland

Iceland’s Valentine’s specials are all from their Gino d’Acampo range, with over 20 options to choose from, their offer of 3 Gino products and a bottle of wine for £10 is a steal.

Starters, mains and sides

Iceland aren’t offering any standalone starters in their meal deal, however they do say that you can half and serve any of the mains as two portions for nice appetizer.

Try the Gino d’Acampo Vegetable Lasagne, or the Gino D’Acampo Chicken Cacciatore, with roasted chicken breast, smoky pancetta in a white wine and tomato sauce.

For the sides choose from the Roasted Garlic & Smoked Provola Cheese Flatbread or the Italian Tomatoes & Roasted Garlic Flatbread. Either will pair nicely with the main.

Desserts and drinks

The Gino D’Acampo 2 Tiramisú is classic Italian dessert featuring Savoiardi biscuits gently soaked in coffee, layered with Mascarpone cheese and Italian custard. Perfect for coffee lovers. Or if chocolate is more what you’re after, try the Gino Hot Chocolate Fondants which are gooey and rich without being too sweet.

Sainsbury’s

There’s no Valentine’s day meal deal on offer here, but you can still grab yourself a lovely three-course meal.

Starters

Sainsbury’s are currently offering a lovely Taste the Difference Italian Antipasto Selection with 8 slices of salami Emiliano, 6 slices of Coppa and 3 slices of 24 month minimum matured Parma ham. You can add to that with Sainsbury’s Ricotta Stuffed Cherry Peppers smothered seasoned with garlic and parsley in sunflower oil.

Mains and sides

Try the Sainsbury’s Just Cook Chicken Lattice Cheese & Bacon for chicken breast in a mature cheddar cheese melt, bacon lardons and topped with parsley, black pepper & lattice puff pastry. Pair it with Asparagus, Sugar Snaps & Tenderstem Broccoli for a side.

Or for more flavour, the Slow Cook Gammon Shanks with Maple Sauce with maple syrup, cracked black pepper and orange sauce will satisfy. Sainbury’s Baby Potatoes with Herbs & Butter will top the meal off.

Desserts and drinks

Gü Sumptuous Salted Caramel Cheesecake Desserts are a sweet treat to finish off the night. Try that or Bonne Maman’s Crème Brûlée.

For an alcoholic addition try the McGuigan Estate Chardonnay ot the Gallo White Zinfandel.

Aldi

Budget supermarket Aldi are offering a special menu for all their Valentine’s day customers, but most deals are in store and only while stocks last.

Starters

A sharing Camembert Heart adds to the overall cheesiness of Valentine’s day for those in the mood for a tear and share option. Or if you prefer to keep your food to yourself, the King Prawn & Scallop Ramekins are perfect for you.

Mains and sides

For the mains Aldi are giving you their heart offering Chicken Love Nuggets and Salmon Fillets with Heart-Shaped Tomato and Herb Butter. Pair either with delicious Triple Cooked Chips with Beef Dripping or Cheddar Cheese Mash Potato.

Desserts

For a lighter dessert, opt for Mini Heart-Shaped Pancakes or for a richer option try their Melt in the Middle Puddings.

Co-op

For only £6 Co-op shoppers can pick from three items for their Valentine’s Day meal.

Mains and sides

First on offer is two Beef Ranch Steaks that have been matured for 14-days. A meal that would be ideal served with Co-op Fries or Carrot Broccoli and Cauliflower. Or if you’re vegetarian, try the Co-op Irresistible Vintage Cheddar Mac & Cheese with a ciabatta and mozzarella crumb. On offer is also the Co-op Irresistible Luxury Lasagne Al Forno with British beef and pork sausage in a rich tomato sauce, with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Dessert

Slim pickings for dessert, but with something as tasty as the Co-op Irresistible Melt In The Middle Chocolate Puddings Twin Pots you really don’t need to look any further.