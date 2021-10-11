Del Amitri singer Justin Currie reveals the race against time to finish their album before lockdown

Del Amitri singer Justin Currie has revealed how the band faced a race against time to finish their first album in almost 20 years before the coronavirus lockdown last March.

Ensconced in a rural studio in England, Justin and the band completed the recording of Fatal Mistakes on the eve of the nation going into lockdown.

Watching news coverage of the pandemic from the residential studio, Justin sensed ‘impending doom approaching’ and admits to fears the band would become stranded.