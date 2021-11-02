Deadly 60’s Steve Backshall to bring new ‘Ocean’ tour to Aberdeen

Steve Backshall will be bringing the sea to the stage with his new show Ocean – and Aberdeen fans will soon be able to book tickets to see the BAFTA-winning naturalist.

The 25-date tour will make a splash when it arrives in Aberdeen’s Music Hall on April 5 next year.

Steve’s new show has been described as a love letter to what he believes is the most exciting environment on our planet.

The explorer said: “It’s been five years since I last did a tour here in the UK, and we’ll be back bigger and bolder than ever. This time the show is full of stunts, tricks and experiments, looking to bring marine themes to life on stage.”

Covering more than 70% of our planet and producing 50% of the oxygen in the atmosphere, oceans help to regulate the global climate and will also be one of the topics discussed at COP26 which is currently taking place in Glasgow.

Show will feature stunts, experiments and props

Those interested in environmentalism will have a unique chance to learn more about what we need to do to save our seas. Stunts, experiments, props, cutting-edge science and big-screen footage from his two decades in TV will all help Steve to bring the icons of the “big blue” to life.

From great whites to great whales, and seals to sardine shoals, the show promises to be an opportunity for all the family to dive deep into the wonderful world beneath the waves.

Most recently, Steve, who is also a shark expert, has been teaching audiences more about the depths of our oceans in his new Sky Nature three-part series titled Shark with Steve Backshall.

He is arguably best known for BBC’s Deadly 60, tracking down 60 of the world’s deadliest animals.

Tickets for the Aberdeen show will go on sale on Friday November 5 here.

You might also like…