Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

Deadly 60’s Steve Backshall to bring new ‘Ocean’ tour to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
02/11/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 02/11/2021, 5:10 pm

Steve Backshall will be bringing the sea to the stage with his new show Ocean – and Aberdeen fans will soon be able to book tickets to see the BAFTA-winning naturalist.

The 25-date tour will make a splash when it arrives in Aberdeen’s Music Hall on April 5 next year.

Steve’s new show has been described as a love letter to what he believes is the most exciting environment on our planet.

The explorer said: “It’s been five years since I last did a tour here in the UK, and we’ll be back bigger and bolder than ever. This time the show is full of stunts, tricks and experiments, looking to bring marine themes to life on stage.”

Steve Backshall
Steve Backshall will bring his stage show to Aberdeen next year.

Covering more than 70% of our planet and producing 50% of the oxygen in the atmosphere, oceans help to regulate the global climate and will also be one of the topics discussed at COP26 which is currently taking place in Glasgow.

Show will feature stunts, experiments and props

Those interested in environmentalism will have a unique chance to learn more about what we need to do to save our seas. Stunts, experiments, props, cutting-edge science and big-screen footage from his two decades in TV will all help Steve to bring the icons of the “big blue” to life.

From great whites to great whales, and seals to sardine shoals, the show promises to be an opportunity for all the family to dive deep into the wonderful world beneath the waves.

Most recently, Steve, who is also a shark expert, has been teaching audiences more about the depths of our oceans in his new Sky Nature three-part series titled Shark with Steve Backshall.

He is arguably best known for BBC’s Deadly 60, tracking down 60 of the world’s deadliest animals.

Tickets for the Aberdeen show will go on sale on Friday November 5 here.

You might also like…

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express