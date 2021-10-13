Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

The latest DC Thomson Shop Christmas Gift Guide is out now

By DC Thomson Shop
13/10/2021, 2:49 pm
Browse our latest Christmas Gift Guide below.
Browse our latest Christmas Gift Guide below.

Countdown well underway, the latest Christmas Gift Guide is now available.

Get Christmas preparation out of the way, find the perfect present or choose from a wide selection of stocking fillers all available to order at our shop.

Browse the latest annuals from Beano, The Dandy and more.

We have a wide range featuring familiar favourites such as The Broons, Oor Wullie, Beano and The People’s Friend magazine.

Helping to make the often-hectic Christmas shopping experience a little easier, browse our 2021 Gift Guide below.

Tis’ the season

Make your home feel like Christmas with our festive homeware collection.

Ranging from kitchenware to some lovely decoration options, we have a huge range to choose from.

Extremely popular, browse the latest annuals and calendars from a host of familiar names including The Broons, Oor Wullie and My Weekly.

Featuring a treasure trove of archive photos, rediscover Scottish ‘fitba’ throughout the Black and White era with Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volume 2 and 3.

Packed with festive flavours, our popular Food and Drink range includes some tasty hampers to try this Christmas.

5 Christmas Gifts to look out for

1. The Broons Christmas Pack

The Broons Christmas Pack.
The Broons Christmas Pack.

A great festive gift for fans of Scotland’s first family, The Broons Christmas Pack contains The Broons Annual, their latest Calendar, a keepsake tin filled with Scottish fudge, and a mug featuring the famous family at the Christmas table.

2. Wine Advent Calendar

Wine Advent Calendar.
Wine Advent Calendar.

Tucked away inside a beautiful festive design, our Wine Advent Calendar includes 24 different surprises revealed day by during the exciting build-up to Christmas.

3. Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper

Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada.
Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada.

One from our Overseas gifts selection, send seasonal best wishes and a flavour of Scotland to relatives across the pond with our Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper.

4. The Jolly Snowflake Gift Box

The Jolly Snowflake Gift Box
The Jolly Snowflake Gift Box.

Containing classic Christmas essentials for all the family, look forward to treats including Milk Chocolate Buttons and Luxury Mince Pies with The Jolly Snowflake Gift Box.

5. The Broons and Oor Wullie Jumpers

Some fantoosh jumpers available at oor shop.

Get ‘yersel’ kitted ‘oot’ with the latest jumpers from The Broons and Oor Wullie, all exclusive to ‘oor’ shop!

Important Delivery Info

Delivery queries or problems? Contact our team at 0800 318 846.

Our customer service team is available to take your call from 8am – 6pm, Monday – Friday.

Visit the DC Thomson Shop

Start your Christmas shopping over at DC Thomson Shop. Click for more information.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express