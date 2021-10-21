A microphone, wee speaker and backing tracks: Irish singing legend Daniel O’Donnell on his lockdown hospital shows

Irish singing legend Daniel O’Donnell revealed he played in hospital gardens to entertain the sick and elderly during the coronavirus lockdown.

Armed with only a microphone, a wee speaker and backing tracks, the 59-year brought joy to the vulnerable during the darkest times with his performances.

The singer’s shows in West Donegal were a welcome distraction for patients and care-home residents who had been unable to meet friends or family for many months.

Now Daniel has returned to the stage and is ready to entertain his legion of fans across the country.

Daniel will headline The Music Hall in Aberdeen on Saturday.

He said: “Our local hospital is very close to us and I always went there on Christmas day and would sing at the mass with a school friend and his two children.

“We would provide the music and then have a wee singsong after it.

“There are a lot of residents there and it is more like an old folks’ home than a functioning hospital.

“I said if I had a microphone I could go up and sing a few songs as they have an enclosed garden that the sitting room, dining room and some of the rooms surround.

“So I phoned the matron and she said ‘sure, if you come up we’ll let you in as it’ll be safe’

“At that time we were only allowed to travel a two kilometre distance.

“I called the police, or the Garda, and explained the situation and they gave me an email giving permission to travel wherever I wanted to go around the county if I was singing at a home.

“It was easy for me to do it. I would ring up somewhere in the morning and ask it if would be of benefit for me to come and sing outside.

“They were all quite happy. A mic, a wee speaker and backing tracks and off I went.

“It was difficult for the carers and the workers as they were trying to motivate these people who weren’t allowed to see anyone.

“I suppose it gave them another talking point for the like of me to arrive and sing for a bit. They could talk about it for a while.”

‘There is a real buzz about the theatres’

Daniel is renowned world-wide for meeting and talking with fans after performances.

However the popular singer will not be able to meet fans at the UK tour which will take in the Granite City this weekend.

Daniel explained: “The decision was made that we will not have the meet and greets on this tour because it is safer for everyone.

“From our point of view we have a tour to do so it is important that we all stay well.

“If one of us gets Covid then the whole tour would have to stop as we are all in such close contact.

“The other one is bringing people into the theatre is fine but afterwards they would be queueing up together if there was a meet and greet which is not the best thing as you just don’t know if someone has the virus or not.

“People understand the decision and are very appreciative that we are able to go out and perform a show which is a huge step forward from where we were last year.

“I always enjoy playing live but this time it’s fantastic.

“The audiences have always been great but there is a real buzz about the theatres this time.

“There is a feeling that having been unable to do what we wanted for so long to be able to get some normality is great.”

Early career break came in the Granite City

Following the UK shows Daniel will tour the United States next month

Daniel first performed in Aberdeen more than 30 years ago and revealed that debut show in the Granite City only happened because of illness to another Irish legend.

He said: “I first came to Aberdeen in 1987. Brendan Shine was headlining but had some trouble with his throat.

“The promoter contacted my manager to see if I would play on the show.

“We also played the Eden Court in Inverness as well as the Capital. There were a good few people on the show, not just me, and I remember it well.

“It was a great springboard to the future and I have came back many times to Aberdeen.

“I played at the Capital for years which was a great venue with a fantastic audience.

“Then we went out to the big arena (Exhibition and Conference Centre) and are now back at The Music Hall.

“I like the theatres for the atmosphere point of view and we are so looking forward to playing Aberdeen again. I always enjoy it.

“Scotland is like going home for me and I always look forward to playing there.

“When I was young I spent a lot of time in Scotland as many of my father’s family settled in Edinburgh and Perth.

“I have cousins in Glasgow – so a lot of connections with Scotland.”

Landmark 60th birthday approaching

Last year Daniel broke his own world record by becoming the first recording artist to chart at least one new album each year in the Artist Albums Chart for 33 consecutive years.

In the UK alone he has amassed 46 Top 75 albums, including 18 in the Top 10, with 16 of them this century – a feat not achieved by any other recording artist.

Daniel released new studio album 60 last week to coincide with his imminent 60th birthday on December 12.

What else has he planned to mark that milestone?

He said: “I’m not really a big party person.

“My wife keeps saying ‘what will we do, what will we do?’ and I reply just relax and have a quiet time.

“I find when there is a party I’m worried about other people. Anyway, at this time it is hard to have parties the you would like because you are always wary of bringing people together.

“It is different in a theatre as people are sitting down, comfortable and not on top of one another.”

You might also like…