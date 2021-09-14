DanceLive set to return with live performances and a world premiere

DanceLive, Aberdeen’s festival of dance, is springing back into life with in-person, online and outdoor performances this autumn.

The four-day event will see a rich mix of artists from across the globe performing at venues around the city, including a world premiere from October 14.

“We are delighted to be showcasing such a varied and high-quality programme of dance artists here in Aberdeen,” said Hayley Durward, chief executive at Citymoves Dance Agency which runs the festival, now in its 17th year.

“DanceLive 2021 is a festival for everyone, with accessible performances online, indoors, and outdoors.”

Festival acts will include Born to Protest from Just Us Dance Theatre as part of its Scotland tour, an outdoor hip-hop work that highlights black excellence and challenges racial stigma.

World premiere set for DanceLive

It will also boast Burnt Out from Penny Chivas, a new solo dance theatre work centred around our changing climate, straight from an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

DanceLive – which was held online last year – will also see the world premiere of a specially commissioned outdoor work My Friends Take Care of Me from Fleur Darkin, previously Artistic Director at Scottish Dance Theatre.

Elisabeth Schilling’s Invisible Dances, which has toured around the world, will also make a surprise appearance during the festival weekend.

Screen.dance will continue its partnership with Citymoves and showcase three curated programmes as well as a selection of new and recent Scottish screen dance works drawn from an open juried call.

Audiences can expect to see a wealth of Scottish and UK talent popping up around the city centre and performing indoors in a socially distant set-up within the Anatomy Rooms.

When will DanceLive tickets go on sale?

Other highlights will include specially commissioned performances at Aberdeen Art Gallery, plus performances at The Lemon Tree.

Hayley said: “We look forward to welcoming back audiences and to seeing them enjoy the rich work artists have been creating during such a challenging year.”

Citymoves are also working with The Barn in Banchory on a new programme curated by Lucy Suggate and Luke Pell. A crossover with soundfestival, which takes place the weekend after DanceLive on October 19-24, it will see performance groups dance to commissioned tracks from soundfestival composers.

The full programme and tickets will be released next week. For more information visit www.citymoves.org.uk/dancelive

