Cullen Sea School offers watery thrills for everyone

Gayle heads to Cullen Sea School for a kayaking session (and some ice cream!).
The sun is blazing and there’s not a cloud in the sky when I arrive in the gorgeous fishing village of Cullen on the Moray Firth’s coast.
I’ve signed up for a kayaking session with Cullen Sea School, but with a bit of time to spare I grab a sandwich from a food van and stroll along the vast expanse of golden sand.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe