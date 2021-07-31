Cullen Sea School offers watery thrills for everyone

Gayle heads to Cullen Sea School for a kayaking session (and some ice cream!).

The sun is blazing and there’s not a cloud in the sky when I arrive in the gorgeous fishing village of Cullen on the Moray Firth’s coast.

I’ve signed up for a kayaking session with Cullen Sea School, but with a bit of time to spare I grab a sandwich from a food van and stroll along the vast expanse of golden sand.