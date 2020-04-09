Craving Wagamama? They’ve put the full recipe for their Katsu Curry online

I know there’s a lot of Wagamama fans out there missing their favourite dishes right now.
But there’s good news. You can now create their legendary Katsu Curry in the comfort of your own home after they published the recipe and a tutorial online.
The deceptively simple recipe features ingredients most of us will have already and will allow you to get that iconic sauce, crispy chicken and sticky rice during lockdown.
It’s little more than chicken, rice, onion, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and a few standard spices.
The full recipe, along with a nine minute video, is available to on their Instagram page -and is the first episode in their new Wok From Home video series.
For vegans and veggies, or if you’re just looking to eat less meat, you can get their Yasai Katsu Curry recipe here.
View this post on Instagram
welcome to episode one of 'wok from home'. we asked you guys what you wanted to cook this week and it looks like a lot of you are missing your katsu fix. so, here it is. in all it's glory. chicken katsu curry 🍛 – the sauce | serves two – 2–3 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 onion, finely chopped 1 garlic clove, crushed 2.5cm piece of ginger, peeled + grated 1 teaspoon turmeric 2 heaped tablespoons mild curry powder 1 tablespoon plain flour 300ml chicken or veg stock 100ml coconut milk 1 teaspoon light soy sauce 1 teaspoon sugar, to taste – the dish | serves two – 120g rice (any rice will do!) 1 quantity katsu curry sauce 2 skinless chicken breasts 50g plain flour 2 eggs, lightly beaten 100g panko breadcrumbs 75ml vegetable oil, for deep-frying 40g mixed salad leaves