Craving Wagamama? They’ve put the full recipe for their Katsu Curry online

I know there’s a lot of Wagamama fans out there missing their favourite dishes right now.

But there’s good news. You can now create their legendary Katsu Curry in the comfort of your own home after they published the recipe and a tutorial online.

The deceptively simple recipe features ingredients most of us will have already and will allow you to get that iconic sauce, crispy chicken and sticky rice during lockdown.

It’s little more than chicken, rice, onion, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and a few standard spices.

The full recipe, along with a nine minute video, is available to on their Instagram page -and is the first episode in their new Wok From Home video series.

For vegans and veggies, or if you’re just looking to eat less meat, you can get their Yasai Katsu Curry recipe here.