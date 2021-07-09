Covid leaves north-east man with blood clots, pneumonia and hepatitis

A north-east man who caught Covid without a vaccine for protection is urging people to get the jab, as the disease has left him with pneumonia, hepatitis and blood clots in his lungs.

Tony Joseph, 29, was one of a 12-strong group of friends who all contracted the virus after watching Scotland take on England at Wembley last month.

After “turning the corner” 13 days into the horrendous infection, he was rushed to hospital and doctors say he now faces another six months of recovery.

Speaking to us from his hospital bed in London, he said: “There were 12 of us together, they’d all been jabbed and we all tested positive.

“I’m the only one who’s ended up in hospital – and I’m the only one who’s not had the vaccine.

“Even though they were really poorly as well, they’ve fully recovered.”

‘We were as safe as possible’

Tony, a former Evening Express reporter who now works for Sky Sports News in London, had donned his kilt and Portlethen Tartan Army top in preparation for the Euro 2020 clash on June 18.

His 11 friends had travelled down from the north-east and booked slots at a few pubs before heading to Wembley for the match.

“We were all following the rules and restrictions,” he said. “We were as safe as possible.”

A few days later, Tony was enjoying his first Father’s Day following the birth of his now three-month-old daughter, when his friends texted to say some had tested positive for Covid.

He did a quick lateral flow test and found it was negative, but hid himself away in his spare bedroom while his pals awaited PCR results.

By that evening, he found himself “sweating buckets,” feeling hot and cold, and generally “really weak”.

Another lateral flow test the following morning showed up positive, and Tony confirmed this with a trip to a walk-in testing facility near his flat.

‘My whole body was aching’

“For 10 or 11 days I was completely wiped out,” he said.

“My legs were sore, my whole boy was aching and because I have asthma I was coughing quite violently. I was really struggling.

“My partner was having to look after our baby and also look after me, leaving food at the door and things like that.”

Tony’s fever lifted and his GP said this meant he would no longer have to isolate from the rest of his family – cherishing the “amazing” moment he was able to hug his daughter again.

Finally out of a 13-day Covid isolation after Scotland’s game at Wembley. It’s been a brutal experience, with some scary moments, but thankfully I’m on the road to recovery now. Hugging my wee girl again was the most amazing feeling. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) July 3, 2021

“But all that meant was I went to my living room – I was hardly able to walk anywhere,” he added.

As he continued to recover, Tony started noticing blood appearing every time he coughed.

Initially he thought he’d maybe cut his throat – something which has happened before – but things began to get worse.

“By the Monday, it was pure blood coming out – you could see dark bits and stringy things, and I knew something was up.”

‘This proves the vaccine works’

Tony went to his GP, who suspected a blood clot had formed in his lung.

He was sent straight to hospital for scans, X-rays and blood tests, and was kept on the ward overnight.

Doctors said Covid had caused a number of clots to form in his lungs, and they were merging together into one larger one which would take around six months to treat.

He also contracted pneumonia and hepatitis from it – something which is rare, but has been noted by medical journals as a possibility due to a weakened immune system.

Tony is now expecting to stay in the hospital until at least Monday.

They’re hoping, within a month, I could maybe start feeling like I’m back to normal.”

“I’ve got pain when I cough but I feel the strength in my legs is coming back, and I’m getting my taste back a bit as well,” he said.

“The drugs are helping too and I don’t feel as bad as it sounds like at the moment.

“They’re hopeful if I keep responding well I can get out next week, but I’ll still have to take medication and go for injections and regular check-ups for about six months.

“But they’re hoping, within a month, I could maybe start feeling like I’m back to normal.”

He added: “All 12 of us from the Portlethen Tartan Army down for the game got Covid.

“There’s one person who’s not vaccinated has ended up in hospital – and that’s me.

“It just proves the vaccine works and I’d urge anyone who’s my age or reading the conspiracy theories online to see that a fit and healthy 29-year-old can really suffer from this.”