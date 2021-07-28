Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle

Covid jabs provide ‘substantial’ protection for extremely vulnerable, study finds

By James Wyllie
28/07/2021, 11:45 am
The study found the Covid vaccine is just as effective as people who are classed as "extremely clinically vulnerable".
A Scottish study has found a single dose of Covid vaccine is just as effective for people who were shielding as it is for the rest of the population.

Those classed as “extremely clinically vulnerable” are six times more likely to experience severe Covid-19 complications leading to hospitalisation or death.

There were fears the coronavirus jabs would not work as well in these people due to their weakened immune systems.

But research by Public Health Scotland and Edinburgh University has led to “hugely encouraging” findings.

‘Continue to take extra precautions’

Analysing data from more than 100,000 people, they found a single Covid vaccine dose was just as effective – or even more so – in vulnerable people who had been shielding as in those without high-risk conditions.

However, they say more studies are needed for people who have received organ transplants, as there is not yet enough data to draw any solid conclusions.

Dr Nicholas Phin, director of public health science at Public Health Scotland, said: “This should bring welcome news to those who are at most risk across the country.

“However, caution is still needed.

“Restrictions continue to ease and case rates remain high, meaning that all people, especially those who are at most risk, should continue to take extra precautions until fully vaccinated with two doses.”

Preparations for booster ‘firmly underway’

A Covid booster programme is expected to be rolled out this autumn to provide additional protection against the disease.

Scotland's deputy chief medical officer Dr Nicola Steedman.
As the jabs are still new, there is limited information on how long the protection from them will last – with the additional roll-out seen as “precautionary”.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nicola Steedman said: “(The study) provides very welcome initial evidence that, for those in the majority of highest risk groups, the vaccine is as effective in preventing severe Covid disease as in the control population who were not in these highest risk groups.

“While full details of the Covid booster vaccination programme are still to be finalised, we expect this will begin with those at highest risk this autumn, with our preparations already firmly underway for that.”

