Contemporary London exhibition celebrates Scots artist Joan Eardley

Contemporary Scottish artist Serena Rowe has opened an exhibition in London to mark the centenary of the birth of Joan Eardley – one of Scotland’s most popular 20th-century artists.

Eardley’s powerful and expressive paintings – many inspired by her days in Catterline – transformed her everyday surroundings. During her lifetime, she was considered a member of the post-war British avant-garde, who portrayed the realities of life in the mid-2oth century.