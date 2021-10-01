Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

Confusion over appointment times and locations as ‘glitch’ accidentally double-books people for jabs

By Ana Da Silva
01/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 01/10/2021, 5:02 pm

Vulnerable Aberdeen residents have left fearing they could be forced to travel miles outside the city for their next Covid jabs, as a result of a computer “glitch”.

There have been reports of some people being assigned multiple unlabelled vaccination appointments, leaving them at a loss as to why or what they could be for.

This has included some at the former John Lewis department store in Aberdeen, and others at Stonehaven Town Hall, 15 miles away.

A coronavirus vaccine booster programme is currently being rolled out, coinciding with this year’s flu jab, being offered to over-70s and other “high risk” adults.

‘Utterly confused’

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: “My friend called me because she’d been given two appointments – one in Aberdeen and one in Stonehaven.

“She was utterly confused because normally she’d get her winter flu jab at her local GP surgery, so didn’t want to have to go all the way to Stonehaven for it.

“I logged on to the vaccine status website to check and I also was booked in for two appointments – one in the old John Lewis building on October 18 and the other in Stonehaven on October 27.”

Inside the new centre in the former John Lewis building. Picture by Paul Glendell.

It is understood a technical glitch with the national vaccination appointment system took place overnight, causing some to be scheduled double appointments, often in different venues.

It is not known exactly how many people have been affected by the error, which is currently being fixed by developers.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said they are aware of an issue and people can expect new appointments to be scheduled in the next 24 hours.

‘Biggest flu vaccination programme in Scotland’s history’

People over the age of 70 and those at highest risk from Covid-19 will soon receive an invitation for a booster vaccination.

The booster programme was announced in the summer, starting with care home residents, but the next group is set to see appointments go ahead from next week.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said a total of 7.5 million doses of vaccine – for both Covid and flu – are due to be given over the coming months.

The booster rollout will sit alongside what Mr Yousaf claims is the biggest flu vaccination programme in the country’s history, but there is no set finishing date for the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to be administered.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express