COMMUNITY MESSAGE: Scottish SPCA pleads ‘don’t forget the animals’ as donations drop

Following a loss of 1,500 members in recent weeks, Scottish SPCA has a simple message – don’t forget the animals.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has launched ‘Don’t Forget the Animals’ as it continues to provide a vital lifeline to animals throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish SPCA receives no government funding and is entirely reliant on donations from the public. With almost 1,500 members recently stopping their monthly donations, combined with the cancellation of fundraising events and challenges, the Society could face losing up to 20% of its income this year in a worst-case scenario.

Since the nation entered lockdown on March 23, the Society has fielded over 11,000 calls to its animal helpline and responded to over 4,400 reports of animals in urgent need – an average of over 140 per day.

Manager of the Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, Anna O’Donnell, said, “Our frontline teams, whether on our helpline, out on the road, or in a rescue centre, are still here fighting to rescue and care for every single animal we can.

“We know Scotland is a nation of animal lovers and now, more than ever, we ask that they don’t forget the animals.

“Every single person who signs up to support us with a monthly donation will make a difference and will save lives.”

Don’t forget animals like Layla

The involvement of the Scottish SPCA can be the difference between life or death for animals like Layla, the Belgian malinois who arrived at the Glasgow centre almost a year ago.

Committed staff at the centre have been caring for Layla with a tailored rehabilitation plan after she arrived extremely nervous and with behavioural issues.

Watch this video for more on Layla’s journey:

After a year of hard work, Layla is now ready to find a loving new home and has rediscovered how to have fun, be affectionate and love humans again.

The team think she’ll be best suited to a knowledgeable, understanding new owner with plenty of time and experience to further her training. Layla can still get anxious around new people so will need someone who is willing to give her time and space to come round to them, which will include several meetings with her at the centre.

The team have no doubt that the right person who is willing to put the time in with Layla will find her an incredibly rewarding and devoted companion.

Find out more about the #DontForgetTheAnimals campaign and becoming a member of the Scottish SPCA, online here.