Common weed is key ingredient for Aberdeenshire business

From the roadside to woodland paths, you’ve probably spotted vibrant purple flowers standing tall and pretty this summer.

Normally found in clumps, this particular plant spreads like a common weed, of which it is normally classed as.

But while gardeners might view Rosebay willlowherb as a pest which needs turfed out, Milla Wood sees a comforting reminder of home.

The mum of two, who now lives in Westhill, has been brewing something rather special during lockdown, and now has high hopes to help people connect with nature.

From the ritual of collecting the leaves of the Rosebay willow herb, which is also known as Fireweed, to turning them into soothing tea which comes complete with heath benefits, Milla is in the early stages of her fledgling business.

The beautifully named Leaves and Snails has already won itself loyal customers at Westhill Farmer’s Market, and Milla has her sights set on creating more tasty products with local ingredients.

Society caught up with her and found why weeds can amount to so much more, if given the chance to grow.

Resilience in a cup

“I grew up in Usinsk, a tiny town in the north or Russia,” said Milla.

“We moved to Aberdeenshire permanently eight years ago, having also lived in Norway and central Africa due to my husband’s job in the oil industry.

“Growing up in Russia, picking herbs was a hobby. We always had dry herbs hanging in the house, and we’d drink thyme and sage in the winter.

“The Russian name for Rosebay is Ivan Chai, there was even a song about it.

“There weren’t many plants growing because it was so cold, but Rosebay came every summer.”

Milla was walking the family dog, Lola, when she came across Rosebay once again near her new home in the north-east.

“I was with my friend, I pointed to it and told her I could ferment the leaves to make herbal tea,” she said.

She replied, surprised: “But isn’t this a weed? It grows in every ditch.

“Yes”, I said, “and even in a ditch it stands tall and proud and always looks pretty.

“The flowers always remind me of the place where I grew up, and it’s very resilient.”

With the necessary permission in place, Milla got to work collecting the leaves in small batches.

Although a lengthily process is involved, it pays to play the long game.

“Leaves and snails sounds more like a French salad than tea,” said Milla.

“But leaves are the main ingredient, I leave the flowers for the bees.

“I have to take care when collecting the leaves, and I always look out for snails as they love Rosebay.

“I also make sure that I forage away from busy roads, and only where my foraging permit allows.”

Once the leaves have been carefully picked, they are cleaned and left to wither.

“Withering means the leaves loose water, and it can be done in the freezer or in a box,” said Milla.

“Next I hand roll them with my palms, which I find quite therapeutic

“It’s quite a long process, once the leaves start releasing dew I put them in a closed container for fermenting.”

The temperature ideally needs to be above 20 degrees, with the leaves left to ferment for one to two days.

“The smell is a good indicator,” said Milla.

“At some point the leaves stop smelling like grass, it changes to a fruity flower smell.

“Next up is drying, so I lay the leaves out thinly and they go in the oven where I gradually increase the temperature.”

The leaves are finally ready after around four hours drying time, but what does the finished product actually taste like?

“It’s a little bit like green tea, but it’s more woody,” said Milla.

“It has this forest taste and that’s what I like about.

“It’s really nice to drink after a heavy meal, or as your last drink of the day.”

Connect with nature

The tea also has health benefits and can help with digestive issues, as well as being rich in vitamin A and Vitamin C.”

Alongside Rosebay willowherb tea, Milla also creates concoctions with herbs such as lemon balm, and uses fruit tree leaves from the gardens of Castle Fraser – where she volunteers with The National Trust for Scotland.

“I’ve been learning some new methods after taking a herbal course this summer and although this started as a hobby, I do have some ambitions for it,” she said.

“I hope to take on staff and stock my products in shops, the absolute dream is a food trailer. Maybe crisp oat breads with herbs and fruit leather.

I get a lot of joy out of the process. I always say it’s tea with the soul of the land.”

“By making my tea, I am not trying to promote foraging, but knowledge and interest in the land. When you know what grows around you, you feel more connected, you care and respect the land more.

“It’s like meditation for me, to go out into the woods. It’s my communication with the forest and a process of gratitude to the land. I always think to myself, thank you for giving me this.

I also think that a true forager knows when to stop.”

Milla believes that lockdown has improved people’s connection with nature, and a little bit of knowledge can go a long way.

“Going to the woods is alot like going to a party,” said Milla.

“If you walk into a room where you don’t know anyone, you’re bound to feel a bit nervous until you start chatting to people and find out more about them.

“It’s the same with the woods. Once you know the plants , what grows there and how it can be used, you feel more comfortable.

“Every time I go to the woods, I see new things and knowledge makes me feel connected.”

Milla is keen to support fellow Scottish businesses, with beautiful cups and teapots produced by Mudness Ceramics – which is based in the Higlands.

“They were specially designed for Leaves and Snails, and are available on the website,” she said.

“Tea coasters from The Glass Needle, based in Westhill, will be available to buy soon as well.

“It’s a very exciting time, and I hope the interest continues to grow.”

You can find out more via the Instagram page @leavesandsnails or via the website www.leavesandsnails.co.uk

A round of questions with Milla Wood

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

I’d have to be Rosebay willow herb tea, mainly because it has very strong survival skills.

What is a cupboard staple for you?

Apples! I always have apples in the house and honey. The type of food I grew up with.

Name a drink which is underrated

Water, so many people don’t drink enough. I personally like drinking spring water like Highland springs or Perthshire mountain water. It makes a lovely cup of tea as well.

What drink would you serve to a celebrity?

My rosebay willow herb tea of course. If you’ve never tried it, there’s a curiosity there, and it’s curiosity which drives me.