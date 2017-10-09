Review: John Scott provided some jokes worthy of note

Misdiagnosed with schizophrenia aged 24, comic John Scott took a humorous look at mental illness.

Performing as part of the Aberdeen Comedy Festival, the bipolar funnyman discussed his diagnosis but despite his closeness to the subject some of his jokes missed the mark.

Even though some of his stories provided a very interesting insight into the illness and how he is able to see patterns of behaviour when he is re-entering a period of mania or depression, at times it felt like he was making fun of other mental illnesses.

His statement “trauma is good for character building” was not considered appropriate by all members of the audience.

Although, his jokes about Theresa May, Brexit and European Union made almost everyone laugh, the funnyman would have received a better response if he had not used notes throughout the whole night.

John was supported by Edinburgh-based comedian Gareth Waugh, a three-time finalist of Scottish Comedian of the Year.

Despite technical difficulties at the venue, Gareth managed to make the city audience laugh with his 25-minute show about drinking, sex, and being short and ginger.