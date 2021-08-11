Comic Con Scotland set to welcome thousands of fans to celebrate cult films and TV at P&J Live

Great Scott! Comic Con Scotland – which has attracted star names like Christopher Lloyd from Back To The Future and action film legend Jean Claude Van Damme – is heading for Aberdeen.
The north-east version of the successful convention will be at P&J Live on March 12 and 13 next year, with organisers promising a stellar show covering every aspect of popular culture from Star Wars to Only Fools And Horses.
