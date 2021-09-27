Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cancer charity Clan calls on bidders for forever homes in lighthouse auction finale

By Danica Ollerova
27/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Fiona Fernie of Clan Cancer Support, Charlie Langhorne of Wild in Art & Lt. Col Katy Badham-Thornhill of The Gordon Barracks.

Whether it’s to brighten up your office or add a pop of colour to your garden, anyone can bid on the Light The North sculptures when they go under the hammer on Monday November 1 to raise funds for Clan.

The legacy of the Light The North lighthouse trail will continue when all 50 large lighthouse sculptures and 80 small lighthouses take centre stage in the grand auction at Inverurie’s Thainstone Exchange which will be both an in-person and online event.

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s head of income generation and business development and project director for Light the North, said: “The 10-week Light the North lighthouse trail, in partnership with Wild in Art, has been embraced by the people of the north-east – individuals, families, artists, local businesses, community groups and schools have all been fully immersed in this colourful, exciting trail across the country whilst raising funds for Clan Cancer Support.

clan
Fiona Fernie, of Clan, and Charlie Langhorne, of Wild In Art, invite everyone along to the Farewell Weekend for Light The North.

Support Clan by bidding on Light The North sculptures

“The lighthouse sculptures each represent a safe haven, a beacon in a storm, navigation through troubled waters – all very much aligned with Clan’s aims. They now hold a special place in the heart of the artists who created them, the people who have visited them and Clan’s service users who will ultimately benefit from them.”

Cancer patients have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic due to delays in diagnosis and treatment. For 38 years the charity has helped people live with and beyond a cancer diagnosis, but needs the extra support and funds raised from events like Light The North to continue supporting people affected by cancer.

Fiona added: “Bidders will continue this legacy and the funds raised from the auction will go on to aid essential cancer support services for people, right in the heart of our communities all across the north-east.

“We can’t wait to see where these very special sculptures will end their journey and look forward to the excitement of the in-person and online bids coming on November 1.”

light the north
Light The North lighthouse at Torry Battery.

View sculptures at Light the North Farewell Weekend

All of the sculptures available for bidding can be viewed in person ahead of the auction at the Light the North Farewell Weekend from October 29 to 31 at the Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don.

If you’re interested in bidding, you can fill in a registration form here or email lighthousekeeper@clancancersupport.org for more information.

