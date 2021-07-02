Brian Cox’s tour of the universe is postponed due to Covid uncertainty

A tour of the universe with Professor Brian Cox, due to arrive in Aberdeen this autumn, has been postponed for a year.

The producers of the show, Horizons: A 2021 Space Odyssey, made the decision due to ongoing uncertainty over Covid restrictions.

Professor Cox will now appear at P&J Live on Sunday September 18 and his tour has been re-named Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey.

The producers said: “Due to continued uncertainty across some of the regions of our tour, Professor Brian Cox – Horizons: A 2021 Space Odyssey will be postponed until 2022.

Want to ensure all ticketholders can attend

“We want to ensure all ticketholders can attend and therefore the full schedule of shows will go ahead on alternate dates next year. Any ticketholders unable to attend the newly scheduled date will be entitled to a full refund.”

Horizons promises to take audiences on a dazzling journey telling the story of how came to be and what we can become.

State-of-the-art LED-screen technology will fill P&J Live with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang.

Professor Cox said he would explore questions such as the nature of space and time, why the Universe exists, how did life begin and how rare it might be in the Cosmos.

Brian Cox celebrates our civilisation

Horizons follows on from his 2019, sell-out world tour which set two Guinness World Records for most tickets sold for a science show.

Professor Cox said Horizons would be a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.

He will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince for the tour.

For more information to www.pandjlive.com

You might also like…