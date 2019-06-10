Book your summer staycation in stunning Lake District

We’ve teamed up with Macdonald Hotels to bring Evening Express readers these fantastic offers for a Lake District staycation.

Feature room & Lake Windermere

This spring, Macdonald Hotels are offering an overnight stay in our Lake View feature bedrooms overlooking the shores of Lake Windermere, in an UNESCO World Heritage site of outstanding natural beauty.

This offer includes a three-course meal in the award-winning Vinand restaurant, along with a breath taking cruise tour on Lake Windermere.

Guests can enjoy access to the Spa & Leisure facilities, as well as some signature Elemis toiletries.

This offer is available for the amazing price of £229 (RRP £263).

Summer Staycation

The summer holidays are the perfect time to enjoy a family staycation.

A trip to the Lakes is the perfect break for sightseeing in the UNESCO World Heritage site, or enjoying a trip around Beatrix Potter fun for all ages.

You can book your summer staycation and up to save 20% off Macdonald Hotels’ best available rates when booking bed and breakfast or dinner, bed and breakfast.

All you need to do is use the promo code LAK when making your booking.