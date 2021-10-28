Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bongo’s Bingo to make its Aberdeen debut at P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
28/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 28/10/2021, 5:15 pm

After much anticipation, Bongo’s Bingo – the crazy mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs and rave intervals – will finally make its debut at Aberdeen’s P&J Live in early 2022.

With shows around the world selling out months in advance and more than 1.5m tickets already sold, the revolutionary party phenomenon is on its way to the Granite City for the first time.

Scotland has already gone crazy for Bongo’s Bingo, with Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee hosting wild parties each week.

When the Aberdeen event was first announced, the P&J Live date sold out in less than five minutes. Like many other shows and events, Bongo’s Bingo had to be postponed due to Covid-19, and those who booked tickets were issued a credit.

Bongo's Bingo
Don’t miss the fun event in January 2022.

Perfect way to round up the festive season

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to bring Bongo’s Bingo to Aberdeen for the first time. The hugely successful event is the perfect way to round up the festive season and promises to be a participation event to remember. So, grab your friends and make a night of it – don’t forget to bring you’re A-game.”

Liverpool-born Bongo’s Bingo has become a party sensation since its conception in 2014. The award-winning night out combines the original and much-loved quaint pastime with a mesmeric live show, packed with bizarre and hilarious moments to remember.

Dance offs, rave rounds and weird and wonderful prizes – think giant pink fluffy unicorns to mobility scooters – are just a few of the key ingredients creating the winning formula for this magical night out. Bongo’s Bingo promises to offer a night full of madness, mischief and shared euphoria, with dancing and cheering under one roof to fabulous hits.

How to get tickets for Bongo’s Bingo

The show will take place in P&J Live’s Baker Hughes Exhibition Halls on Saturday January 8 2022.

General tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Friday October 29 here. Ticketholders who received a credit for the previously announced 2020 date, will gain priority access from 10am.

