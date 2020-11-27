Black Friday – Save and Explore Europe’s charming cities in 2021

Plan ahead and save on a selection of holidays taking readers to cities combining culture and history in 2021.

Planning ahead in mind, here are 5 European cities to see in 2021, all featured in intriguing itineraries you can save on this Black Friday Weekend.

Black Friday Offer: In partnership with Newmarket Holidays, readers can save 10%* on all holidays by air, if booked by December 4th, 2020.

Amsterdam is a delightful city, famous for its canals and cobblestones, its museums, bars and cafes.

What’s more, the city is so convenient with easily accessible with a quick flight from several airports throughout the UK.

What you’ll love about Amsterdam

The vast vast museum – Rijksmuseum, which houses the works of Old Masters, including Rembrandt’s astonishing The Night Watch

Visit Anne Frank’s house, where the wartime child wrote her famous diary as her and her family were hiding from the Nazi’s during World War II

Take a canal cruise, arguably the best way to see the city

Flights are available from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness & Glasgow

The historic ‘Fair City’ of Dublin sits on Ireland’s east coast on the mouth of the River Liffy.

The hub of the city is much-modernised Temple Bar area, a bustling place showcasing Dublin’s fashion, with its boutiques and trendy restaurants.

What you’ll love about Dublin

Visit to the seven-storey Guinness Storehouse, where you can learn all about the ubiquitous ‘black stuff’

Explore historic College Green where Vikings founded the city, and home to Trinity College, Ireland’s foremost seat of learning

Learn about the fascinating history of Ireland by taking a tour of the impressive Dublin Castle

Flights are available from Aberdeen, Edinburgh & Glasgow

Kraków – Poland’s former royal capital – is a city of medieval glories and is one of only a handful of major Central European cities to have survived the centuries unscathed.

Discover the elegant architecture and post-communism enthusiasm, making Krakow one of Europe’s intriguing places to visit.

What you’ll love about Krakow

The city features an ever-widening choice of eateries, from traditional Polish, Russian, German, Lithuanian and Jewish cuisine

Rynek Główny – 0ne of Europe’s largest medieval squares, it is surrounded by buildings of breath-taking beauty, and churches with towers and intricate spires

An ideal base for visiting Auschwitz – the most famous of all of the Nazi concentration camps

Flights are available from Edinburgh

Norway’s Fjord capital, Bergen has a vibe of a small sea-side town but one that is packed with charm and character and is an ideal base for exploring Norway’s stunning fjords.

What you’ll love about Bergen

The UNESCO World Heritage site Bryggen, “The Hanseatic Wharf” – now museums, galleries and restaurants

The cities Fish Market is worth visiting, it also inspires local specialities – Bergen fish soup, fish cakes and “persetorsk”, a traditional Bergen steamed cod dish

A city between the mountains, the most accessible summit is Fløyen, 320 metres above sea level. It is connected to the city centre by Fløibanen funicular by a six-minute ride.

Flights are available from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness & Glasgow

In Seville has a rich and colourful history reflected in great buildings, beautiful parks, grand boulevards and atmospheric old quarters of narrow streets that open on to tree-lined squares.

What you’ll love about Seville

The cool courtyards of the Moorish Alcazar, home of beautiful architecture and impeccable gardens

Wander towards sweeping Plaza de Espana, the city’s ornate, fountain-fronted centrepiece

The magnificent Cathedral, one of the largest Gothic churches in Christendom, with its 300ft-high Giralda Tower and the much-debated tomb of Christopher Columbus

Flights are available from Glasgow

